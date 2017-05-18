International News 24/7

 

BUSINESS DAILY

A daily update on the latest business and economic news. Live on weekdays at 8.15 am Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-05-18

French jobless rate falls to five-year low

The rate of unemployment in France has fallen to its lowest level since 2012. In mainland France, the rate dropped to 9.3%, or 9.6% including its overseas territories. Also today: the Trump bump on the markets seems to have become the Trump slump.

By Stephen CARROLL

Archives

2017-05-17 Donald Trump

Markets fear effect of Trump controversy on reforms

The markets have taken a tumble over the latest controversy surrounding Donald Trump and former FBI director James Comey. Investors are concerned the scandal could derail planned...

Read more

2017-05-16 Ford

Ford braced for job cuts

Ford is expected to announce massive job cuts this week, with the Wall Street Journal reporting it could involve as much as 10% of the carmaker's workforce. Also today, we're...

Read more

2017-05-15 China

China's 'Belt and Road' project promises infrastructure financing for 65 nations

Chinese President Xi Jinping has hailed his country’s Belt and Road initiative as "the project of the century". By spending more than €100 billion to finance infrastructure...

Read more

2017-05-12 Mexico

Mexico warns US it has 'lots of alternatives' on trade

Mexico warns the US that it's looking for alternative trading partners, this as the world's largest economy threatens to renegotiate the NAFTA deal. We also tell you what's...

Read more

