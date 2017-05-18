International News 24/7

 

FRENCH CONNECTIONS

A quirky, insider’s guide to understanding France and the French, from the sublime to the ridiculous. Thursday at 1.45 pm.

Latest update : 2017-05-18

Are French politicians paid too much?

This week FRANCE 24 takes a closer look at France’s 577 members of parliament. Elected for 5-year terms, they split their time between the stunning Palais Bourbon in Paris and their constituencies. Though some complain that they work too hard, French lawmakers certainly receive some very good perks in return. President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to clean up politics, making it more ethical and transparent. So, no more million euro salaries for wives?

By Florence VILLEMINOT

