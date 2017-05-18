International News 24/7

 

Video: US-Iranians split on taking part in presidential vote

© FRANCE 24 screengrab | Iran-born activist Negar Mortazavi speaks from the steps of the former Iranian embassy in Washington, DC in May 2017

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-05-18

Iranian nationals living in the United States are divided over the Islamic Republic’s upcoming presidential election, but not about which candidate to back.

For many Iranians living abroad the central question of the upcoming vote is whether to bother casting a ballot at all.

According to Behman Taleblu, a senior Iran analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracy, incumbent moderate Hassan Rouhani is the preferred candidate among young Iranians living in the US. But many have decided to sit out this election.

They say Iran is not a real democracy and that their vote would only lend credence to an authoritarian regime unwilling to reform.

Iranian-American lawyer Ann Roozbahani said she was unwilling to participate in “a show that [Tehran] wants me to participate in,” and in which she would be no more than “a puppet”.

Click in the player above to see FRANCE 24’s full report with Iranian voters in the US

Date created : 2017-05-18

