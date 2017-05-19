The monumental battle to save France’s historic sites

FRANCE 24's Tom Burges Watson heads to France's stunning Richelieu National Library. He’s given a special tour of the magnificent Salle Labrouste, which has only just been restored to its former glory. The National Library is one of France's 40 sites listed by UNESCO as being culturally significant to mankind. But maintaining these historic treasures is a monumental task... and many of the country's important sites are falling into ruin.
What's the state of French heritage and what's the best way to preserve it? We ask Jean-François Lagneau, architect in chief and inspector of France's historic monuments.
