International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

ENCORE!

Juliette Binoche on fame, Hollywood and her new film

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Saudi authorities to serve Donald Trump 'steak and ketchup' on first official visit

Read more

THE DEBATE

Emmanuel Macron in Mali: France comitted to fighting terrorism in the region

Read more

THE DEBATE

Trump on the run? Upheaval at home overshadows first foreign tour

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

The monumental battle to save France’s historic sites

Read more

FOCUS

India's ambitious plan to get its rail network back on track

Read more

FASHION

High-end jewellery brands show off glittering gems in Doha

Read more

ENCORE!

Netflix makes Cannes debut with South Korean creature feature 'Okja'

Read more

#TECH 24

How technology is helping to rid our oceans of plastic waste

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide
FRANCE IN FOCUS

An in-depth look at the political and social events shaping France. Every Friday at 5.45 pm Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-05-19

The monumental battle to save France’s historic sites

FRANCE 24's Tom Burges Watson heads to France's stunning Richelieu National Library. He’s given a special tour of the magnificent Salle Labrouste, which has only just been restored to its former glory. The National Library is one of France's 40 sites listed by UNESCO as being culturally significant to mankind. But maintaining these historic treasures is a monumental task... and many of the country's important sites are falling into ruin.

What's the state of French heritage and what's the best way to preserve it? We ask Jean-François Lagneau, architect in chief and inspector of France's historic monuments.

By Tom BURGES WATSON , Stéphanie CHEVAL , Joanna COCKERELL , Sonia BARITELLO

COMMENT(S)

Archives

2017-05-12 France

The upper crust of French baking

This week, we're looking at that quintessential French staple: bread. It's a cliché but true: France could not be more serious about biting into the perfect loaf. The country's...

Read more

2017-04-27 French Presidential Elections 2017

Macron vs Le Pen: The battle for France's top job

On April 23, French people headed to polling stations to cast their ballots in the first round of what was dubbed "the most unpredictable presidential election" in France's...

Read more

2017-04-21 France

Turning up the heat with French firefighters

This week, we're turning up the heat as we tell you all about France's much-loved fire brigade. They are often first on the scene of a crisis, and firefighting makes up just a...

Read more

2017-04-14 France

Employment: New paths back to work

This week, we’re exploring the issue of employment. In France, the unemployment rate has reached 10 percent and local authorities across the country are seeking new approaches to...

Read more

See all the archives

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility