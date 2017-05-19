International News 24/7

 

Europe

Sweden drops rape investigation against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-05-19

Swedish prosecutors said Friday they would drop a preliminary investigation into an allegation of rape against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, bringing to an end a seven-year legal stand-off.

"Chief Prosecutor Marianne Ny has today decided to discontinue the preliminary investigation regarding suspected rape concerning Julian Assange," the prosecutors office said in a statement.

Assange took refuge in Ecuador's Embassy in London in 2012 to escape extradition to Sweden to answer questions about sex-crime allegations from two women. He has been there ever since, fearing that if he is arrested he might ultimately be extradited to the United States.

Friday's announcement means Assange is no longer under any investigation in Sweden.

British police say Assange still faces arrest

But shortly after Swedish prosecutors announced they were dropping the investigation, British police said the 45-year-old Australian national would still be arrested if he left the Ecuadorian Embassy.

"Westminster Magistrates' Court issued a warrant for the arrest of Julian Assange following him failing to surrender to the court on the 29 June 2012," London police said in a statement. "The Metropolitan Police Service is obliged to execute that warrant should he leave the Embassy."

Assange however could face trial in the US over the leaking hundreds of thousands of secret US military and diplomatic documents.

He was questioned in November in the presence of a Swedish prosecutor. He has repeatedly reiterated his innocence and said the sex was consensual.

The investigation has suffered from endless procedural complications since it began in 2010.

The statute of limitations on the rape allegation was due to expire in August 2020.

(FRANCE 24 with AP, AFP and REUTERS)
 

Date created : 2017-05-19

