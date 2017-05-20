Norway moves to protect 'Doomsday' seed vault from climate change

Freezing temperatures inside the vault keep the seeds, sealed in packages and stored on shelves, usable for a long period of time.
But in October 2016, the warmest year on record, melting permafrost caused water to leak in about 15 metres (49 feet) into the entrance of a 100 metres tunnel inside the vault.
The vault managers are now constructing a waterproof wall inside for additional protection, a Norwegian government spokeswoman told AFP, adding all heat sources would also be removed from inside the vault.
