International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

ENCORE!

Cannes 2017: Juliette Binoche lets the sunshine in

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Emmanuel Macron in Mali: France committed to fighting terrorism

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Saudi authorities to serve Donald Trump 'steak and ketchup' on first official visit

Read more

THE DEBATE

Emmanuel Macron in Mali: France comitted to fighting terrorism in the region

Read more

THE DEBATE

Trump on the run? Upheaval at home overshadows first foreign tour

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

The monumental battle to save France’s historic sites

Read more

FOCUS

India's ambitious plan to get its rail network back on track

Read more

FASHION

High-end jewellery brands show off glittering gems in Doha

Read more

ENCORE!

Netflix makes Cannes debut with South Korean creature feature 'Okja'

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Culture

Norway moves to protect 'Doomsday' seed vault from climate change

© Junge, Heiko / NTB Scanpix / AFP | A man carries boxes of seeds into the Svalbard Global Seed Vault (SGSV) outside Longyearbyen on Spitsbergen, Norway, on March 1, 2016.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-05-20

Norway on Saturday said it would boost protection of a seed storage vault designed to protect the world's crops from disaster, after soaring temperatures caused water to leak into its entrance.

Situated deep inside a mountain on a remote Arctic island in a Norwegian archipelago, the Svalbard Global Seed Vault, dubbed the "doomsday" vault, is the largest of its kind and can store up to 2.5 billion seeds.

Freezing temperatures inside the vault keep the seeds, sealed in packages and stored on shelves, usable for a long period of time.

But in October 2016, the warmest year on record, melting permafrost caused water to leak in about 15 metres (49 feet) into the entrance of a 100 metres tunnel inside the vault.

The vault managers are now constructing a waterproof wall inside for additional protection, a Norwegian government spokeswoman told AFP, adding all heat sources would also be removed from inside the vault.

"It's not good to have unnecessary heat inside" if water is coming in and permafrost is melting, Hege Njaa Aschim said.

"The water that leaked in had turned into ice... we had it removed," she said. Norwegian authorities are "taking this very seriously" and "following it continuously," she added.

There are 1,700 gene banks around the world that safeguard collections of food crops and many of these are exposed to natural disasters and wars, according to the Global Crop Diversity Trust.

"We have to listen to climate experts (and) we are prepared to do anything to protect the seed vault," Aschim said.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-05-20

  • FRANCE

    On phone to Macron, China’s Xi vows to stick with Paris climate deal

    Read more

  • USA

    Climate march draws thousands to White House as Trumps marks ‘100 days’ in office

    Read more

  • AUSTRALIA

    Warning of severe damage to Great Barrier Reef after second year of bleaching

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility