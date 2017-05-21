International News 24/7

 

Europe

Macron, Italy's PM call for greater EU cooperation at talks in Paris

© Thomas SAMSON / AFP | French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni outside the Élysée Palace in Paris, on May 21

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-05-21

Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni and new French President Emmanuel Macron called on Sunday for a deeper integration of the European Union and said they would address the migration crisis at a working dinner in Paris.

Macron said Europe had been deaf to Italy's warnings amid an influx of migrants from northern Africa, while Gentiloni called for the bloc to draw up a common migration policy.

The two leaders of euro zone member states also said they wanted a strengthening of the EU, with Gentiloni calling for the monetary union to move towards a fiscal and banking union.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-05-21

