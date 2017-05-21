International News 24/7

 

Cannes 2017: The meteoric rise of Taylor Sheridan

Cannes 2017: Juliette Binoche lets the sunshine in

Emmanuel Macron in Mali: France committed to fighting terrorism

Saudi authorities to serve Donald Trump 'steak and ketchup' on first official visit

Emmanuel Macron in Mali: France comitted to fighting terrorism in the region

Trump on the run? Upheaval at home overshadows first foreign tour

The monumental battle to save France's historic sites

India's ambitious plan to get its rail network back on track

High-end jewellery brands show off glittering gems in Doha

Video: Thousands take to streets of Tehran to celebrate Rouhani’s re-election

© Behrouz Mehri, AFP | Supporters of newly re-elected President Hassan Rouhani dance during a gathering to celebrate his victory at the Vanak square in downtown Tehran on May 20, 2017

Video by Sanam SHANTYAEI

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-05-21

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Iran’s capital on Saturday to celebrate the re-election of moderate President Hassan Rouhani. FRANCE 24 spoke to some of the Iranians rejoicing at his victory.

"Tonight we've come to the streets to collect our so-called debt from Rouhani. He has promised to release political prisoners and make a success of the nuclear deal," a relieved Tehran local told FRANCE 24.

To watch the full story, please click on the player above.
 

Date created : 2017-05-21

