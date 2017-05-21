Video: Thousands take to streets of Tehran to celebrate Rouhani’s re-election

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Iran’s capital on Saturday to celebrate the re-election of moderate President Hassan Rouhani. FRANCE 24 spoke to some of the Iranians rejoicing at his victory.

"Tonight we've come to the streets to collect our so-called debt from Rouhani. He has promised to release political prisoners and make a success of the nuclear deal," a relieved Tehran local told FRANCE 24.

To watch the full story, please click on the player above.



