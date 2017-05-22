International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

ENCORE!

Cannes 2017: Arnold Schwarzenegger is back

Read more

ENCORE!

Cannes 2017: The meteoric rise of Taylor Sheridan

Read more

ENCORE!

Cannes 2017: Juliette Binoche lets the sunshine in

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Emmanuel Macron in Mali: France committed to fighting terrorism

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Saudi authorities to serve Donald Trump 'steak and ketchup' on first official visit

Read more

THE DEBATE

Emmanuel Macron in Mali: France comitted to fighting terrorism in the region

Read more

THE DEBATE

Trump on the run? Upheaval at home overshadows first foreign tour

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

The monumental battle to save France’s historic sites

Read more

FOCUS

India's ambitious plan to get its rail network back on track

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Americas

Brazil protesters call for Temer's resignation amid corruption probe

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-05-22

Demonstrators gathered across Brazil on Sunday to call for the resignation or ouster of President Michel Temer who is implicated in a widening corruption scandal that is undermining his government's fragile efforts to end a historic recession.

Scattered demonstrations took place in cities including São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, where hundreds of demonstrators marched along the shoreline, chanting and waving banners reading "Temer Out!"

The protests were small compared with massive marches in recent years as fortunes flagged in Latin America's biggest country, including 2016 demonstrations that built support for the impeachment of Dilma Rousseff, Temer's leftist predecessor.

Brazilians were shocked by a recording disclosed last week that appeared to show Temer condoning the payment of hush money to a lawmaker jailed in a corruption probe that has ensnared dozens of politicians and executives in the last three years.

Late Saturday, the Brazilian Bar Association, known as the OAB, said it would join the ranks of those filing impeachment motions against Temer in Congress, arguing that the recording, if proven to be accurate, showed a dereliction of presidential duties to uphold the law.

The revelations have badly eroded political support for Temer's measures to spur economic recovery, including overhauls to Brazil's labor and social security regulations.

"This could keep costing Brazil the stability and reforms it needs to encourage investment and growth," said Carlos Melo, a political scientist at Insper, a São Paulo business school, noting the massive selloff of Brazilian assets in stock and currency markets last week.

"Confidence comes with expectations of progress," he added. "That is something that is quickly vanishing because Temer has lost at least the appearance of being beyond the scandals."

Temer on Saturday sought to reassure Brazilians with a fierce denial that he had condoned or committed any crimes.

Instead, he accused Joesley Batista, chairman of meatpacking giant JBS SA of manipulating a recorded conversation with Temer that is central to a plea agreement between prosecutors and JBS executives over illegal payments to politicians including the president and his two predecessors.

But few in Brazil appeared reassured, with one allied political party saying on Saturday that it would no longer support Temer's conservative government and another saying it would consider doing the same.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2017-05-22

  • BRAZIL

    Brazil’s President Temer refuses to resign despite bribery claims

    Read more

  • BRAZIL

    Brazil's ex-president Lula questioned in graft probe

    Read more

  • BRAZIL

    Anti-austerity strikes spark travel chaos across Brazil

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility