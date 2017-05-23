International News 24/7

 

Live: At least 19 killed in reported blast at Manchester concert

© Paul Ellis / AFP | Police deploy at the scene of an explosion in Manchester, England, on May 23, 2017.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-05-23

Police say at least 19 people have been killed in a reported blast at a concert venue in Manchester, UK, in what is being treated as a possible terrorist incident. Follow our liveblog below for the latest news.

 

Date created : 2017-05-23

  • UK

