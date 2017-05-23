Deaths confirmed after reports of blast at Ariana Grande concert in UK's Manchester

There have been a 'number of confirmed fatalities' following reports of an explosion at venue in the northern English city of Manchester where US singer Ariana Grande had been performing, UK police said Monday night.

"Emergency services are currently responding to reports of an explosion at Manchester Arena," Greater Manchester Police said on Twitter.

Police statement on incident at Manchester Arena

"There are a number of confirmed fatalities and others injured. Please avoid the area."

A witness who attended the venue in the northern English city said she felt a massive explosion as she was leaving the concert.

"We were making our way out and when we were right by the door there was a massive explosion and everybody was screaming," Catherine Macfarlane told Reuters.

"It was a huge explosion - you could feel it in your chest. It was chaotic. Everybody was running and screaming and just trying to get out of the area."

A video posted on Twitter showed fans screaming and running inside the venue. The reports on social media could not be immediately verified.

Unverified video purports to show concert-goers fleeing

Britain is on its second-highest alert level of "severe" meaning an attack by militants is considered highly likely.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

