Trump vows to push for Mideast peace in meeting with Abbas

US President Donald Trump vowed Tuesday to do "everything I can" to achieve a peace agreement between the Israelis and Palestinians as he met Mahmoud Abbas in the occupied West Bank.

"I am committed to trying to achieve a peace agreement between the Israelis and the Palestinians, and I intend to do everything I can to help them achieve that goal," Trump said in comments after holding talks with the Palestinian president in Bethlehem.

'I am committed to achieving a peace agreement'

The US president said he is "truly hopeful that America can help Israel and the Palestinians forge peace and bringing new hope the region and its people". He said he firmly believes that "if Israeli and the Palestinians can make peace, it will begin a process of peace all throughout the Middle East".

“That would be an amazing accomplishment," Trump said.



(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP)

Date created : 2017-05-23