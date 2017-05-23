International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

Former minister accused of role in murder of two UN investigators in DR Congo

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'Murder in Manchester': Press reacts to Arena terror attack

Read more

ENCORE!

Cannes 2017: Naomi Campbell hosts 'Fashion For Relief'

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Trump's visit to Israel in key images

Read more

THE DEBATE

Peacemaker? After Saudi Arabia, Trump visits Israel

Read more

ENCORE!

Cannes 2017: Nicole Kidman stars in 'The Killing of a Sacred Deer'

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

Green MEP Eva Joly: 'Nuclear energy is a technology from the past'

Read more

FOCUS

'Healing viruses' offer hope in fight against 'superbugs'

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

EU health check: Should the EU increase cross-border care?

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Middle East

Trump vows to push for Mideast peace in meeting with Abbas

© US President Donald Trump (L) meets with Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas at the presidential palace in the West Bank city of Bethlehem on May 23, 2017.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-05-23

US President Donald Trump vowed Tuesday to do "everything I can" to achieve a peace agreement between the Israelis and Palestinians as he met Mahmoud Abbas in the occupied West Bank.

"I am committed to trying to achieve a peace agreement between the Israelis and the Palestinians, and I intend to do everything I can to help them achieve that goal," Trump said in comments after holding talks with the Palestinian president in Bethlehem.

'I am committed to achieving a peace agreement'

The US president said he is "truly hopeful that America can help Israel and the Palestinians forge peace and bringing new hope the region and its people". He said he firmly believes that "if Israeli and the Palestinians can make peace, it will begin a process of peace all throughout the Middle East".

“That would be an amazing accomplishment," Trump said.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP)

Date created : 2017-05-23

  • USA - ISRAEL

    Trump visits Western Wall in Jerusalem, reiterates alarm over Iran

    Read more

  • SAUDIA ARABIA - USA

    Muslim nations 'must take the lead' in combating extremism, Trump says in Riyadh

    Read more

  • SAUDI ARABIA - USA

    Trump, Saudi Arabia sign $110 billion arms deal 'to counter Iran'

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility