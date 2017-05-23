UK police name suspected Manchester Arena bomber, hunt for accomplices

UK police launched a major manhunt Tuesday for possible accomplices of the suspected suicide bomber Salman Abedi who attacked an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester the night before, killing 22 people, many of them children.

The Islamic State (IS) group claimed responsibility for the carnage, which also left 59 people wounded, but a top American intelligence official said that this claim could not be verified.

Manchester Police Chief Ian Hopkins identified the suspected suicide bomber suspect as 22-year-old Salman Abedi, but gave no further details.

British police held a series of raids across the city and arrested a 23-year-old man.

Home-grown terrorist

British Prime Minister Theresa May and police said the bomber died in the attack on Manchester Arena - a detail that was not included in the IS group claim, which also had discrepancies with the events described by British officials.

Reporting from Manchester, FRANCE 24’s Duncan Woodside said the suspect was born and brought up in the city.

“He is from Manchester, although reportedly of Libyan heritage: his parents came from Libya,” he said.

FRANCE 24’s Woodside added that although the police branded it a suicide attack, “there is a theory that perhaps the bomb went off in a context where he was trying to leave the bomb somewhere, so there is still a lot of uncertainties surrounding this case”.

British electoral rolls listed Abedi as living in a modest red brick semi-detached house in the Fallowfield suburb of Manchester -- which houses a large number of students from the prestigious University of Manchester -- where police performed a controlled explosion on Tuesday afternoon.

Neighbour Natalie Daley said she was terrified when she heard a loud bang, then police yelling, “Get in your houses - get away from the windows!”

Manchester (260 kilometres or 160 miles northwest of London) is Britain’s third biggest city and Manchester Arena is one of the world’s largest indoor concert venues.

Campaigning for Britain’s June 8 general election was suspended in the wake of the attacks.

The attack was the deadliest on British soil since 7 June 2005, when four suicide bombers killed 52 people in a series of coordinated attacks in central London targetting civilians using public transport during rush hour.

Eight-year-old among victims

US pop star Ariana Grande is a firm favourite among children and teenagers, so the venue was packed with young people.

Immediately after the explosion on Monday night, panic set in among the young audience with screams filling the air and children tumbling over guardrails and each other to escape.

As a result of the ensuing chaos, the attack also caused a nightmare night-long search for loved-ones - parents for the children they had accompanied or had been waiting to pick up, and friends for each other after groups were separated by the blast. Twitter and Facebook lit up with heartbreaking appeals for the missing.

“It’s quite extraordinary to think that someone would target an event that is attended largely by young people,” FRANCE 24’s Woodside said. “It’s different to anything else we’ve seen before.”

Across the UK, horror truly set in when news emerged that 8-year-old Saffie Roussos was among the dead - the youngest known victim so far. Her mother and sister were also among the 59 wounded.

‘We just ran as fast as we could’

The wounded included 12 children under the age of 16, hospital officials said.

Witnesses said the blast scattered bolts and other bits of metal, apparently intended to maximise injuries and deaths.

“There was this massive bang. And then everyone just went really quiet. And that’s when the screaming started,” said 25-year-old Ryan Molloy. “It was just awful.”

Hayley Lunt had taken her 10-year-old daughter Abigail – it was her first concert. She said the explosions rang out as soon as the pop star Grande left the stage.

“We just ran as fast as we could to get away,” Lunt said. “What should have been a superb evening is now just horrible.”

The US singer Grande, who was not injured in the blast, tweeted: “broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words.”

“We struggle to comprehend the warped and twisted mind that sees a room packed with young children not as a scene to cherish but as an opportunity for carnage,” the prime minister said.

Some concert-goers said security at the arena was disorganised, with some being searched while others were not. The bombing took place at the end of the concert, when the audience were streaming out in the direction of the city’s main train station.

Transport closed, but doors and hearts open

The train station, which is adjacent to the arena, was closed immediately after the attack and all trains cancelled.

With no public transport, Manchester residents opened their hearts and homes. Taxi drivers offered stranded people free rides home, while some residents invited those with no way to get home into their homes.

Twitter users also circulated the ‘MissinginManchester’ hashtag to help people looking for family and friends.

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II held a moment of silence Tuesday afternoon to honour the victims. Accompanied by her husband Prince Philip, the queen stood in front of Buckingham Palace as the national anthem was played.

French President Emmanuel Macron voiced his "horror and shock" over the attack.

Shock around the world

The IS group’s claim of responsibility echoed others claims the extremists have made for attacks in the West, meaning they are vague on details with some analysts speculating that it is an opportunistic attempt at propaganda.

US President Donald Trump, visiting the West Bank city of Bethlehem, said the attack preyed upon children and described those responsible as “evil losers.”

Pop concerts have been a terrorism target before. Most of the 130 dead in the November 2015 attacks in Paris were at the Bataclan concert hall.

Manchester itself has experienced terrorism before: the city was hit by a huge IRA bomb in 1996 that leveled a swath of the city centre injuring 200 people.

