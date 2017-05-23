International News 24/7

 

IN THE PAPERS

An overview of the stories making the French and international newspaper headlines. From Monday to Friday live at 7.20 am and 9.20 am Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-05-23

'Murder in Manchester': Press reacts to Arena terror attack

We bring you a special edition of the press review after an explosion ripped through Manchester Arena as people were leaving an Ariana Grande concert on Monday. Police say at least 22 people have been killed. If confirmed as be a terror attack it would be the worst in the UK since the London bombings in 2005. We look at eyewitness accounts, newspaper front pages, plus reactions from politicians and Twitter users.

By Dheepthika LAURENT

Follow us

COMMENT(S)

Archives

2017-05-22 French Legislative Elections 2017

Campaigning kicks off in France for high-stakes parliamentary elections

FRENCH PRESS - Mon. 22.05.2017: French papers mark the official campaign launch for the legislative elections - often called the "third round" of the French presidential race....

Read more

2017-05-22 Jerusalem

'Welcome to Jerusalem, Mr. President'

INTERNATIONAL PAPERS - Mon. 22.05.2017: As Israel gets ready to roll out the red carpet for Donald Trump, papers express their expectations for the trip. The Jerusalem Post wants...

Read more

2017-05-19 Iran

'The Russians are coming!'

INTERNATIONAL PAPERS - Fri. 19.05.17: Papers in Iran focus on the presidential election and call on people to come out to vote en masse. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia is getting ready...

Read more

2017-05-19 Emmanuel Macron

Macron's first cabinet meeting: A show of unity, but sparks could soon fly

FRENCH PAPERS - Fri. 19.05.17: Emmanuel Macron is in the spotlight following his first cabinet meeting. The French president called for unity, but some papers expect sparks to...

Read more

2017-05-18 Emmanuel Macron

Macron's cabinet: 'On the move towards the centre-right?'

FRENCH PAPERS - Thurs. 18.05.17. The wait is over: French President Emmanuel Macron has unveiled his government line-up! Many papers herald the cabinet for its political blending...

Read more

See all the archives

