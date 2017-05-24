Britain ‘irritated’ over US leaks of Manchester attack details to press

Britain’s interior minister has warned American officials after US intelligence apparently leaked details of the Manchester attack to the media before the British government was ready to release them to the public.

Britain’s interior minister, Home Secretary Amber Rudd, called the leaks “irritating” and said she told Washington that such leaks "shouldn't happen again".

Three key details of the Manchester Arena attack appeared in US media before British authorities had released them publicly, including an initial death toll, the fact that the attack had been a suicide-bombing and the name of the suspect, Salman Abedi.

US media attributed their sourcing to US "officials".

“Leading theory is Manchester was a suicide bomber, US senior law enforcement official briefed on the investigation tells @ABC,” a journalist for the network tweeted.

CBS, NBC and Reuters, headquartered in London, published Abedi’s name Tuesday afternoon.

Although British journalists also had Abedi’s name, the UK government and the Greater Manchester police refused to confirm it until hours after his name was reported in the US press. The British government had said earlier in the day that it might decline to release the suspect’s name at all because the investigation was continuing.

Rudd emphasised that it is important to control the flow of information regarding any ongoing investigation to ensure "operational integrity”.

"The British police have been very clear that they want to control the flow of information in order to protect operational integrity – the element of surprise,” she told BBC Radio 4's "Today" programme.

"So it is irritating when it gets released from other sources and I have been very clear with our friends that that should not happen again."

But Rudd went on to downplay the effect the leaks will likely have on the current investigation into the Manchester attack. Asked whether the American indiscretion had compromised the inquiry, she said: "I wouldn’t go that far. But I can say they are perfectly clear about the situation and that it shouldn’t happen again."

Intelligence is routinely shared between Australia, Britain, Canada, New Zealand and the United States under the UKUSA Agreement, which launched the so-called Five Eyes programme.

Intelligence-sharing at risk

The leak is the latest incident to raise questions about the current US administration’s commitment to honouring the levels of confidentiality necessary to protect intelligence sources and ongoing operations.

US President Donald Trump dismayed members of the American politicians as well as foreign allies when he revealed top secret intelligence on Islamic State group plans to threaten airliners in a May 10 Oval Office meeting with Russian officials.

He raised eyebrows again on Monday during a trip to Israel, when he pointedly told Israeli officials that he never identified Israel as having been the source of the intelligence on the IS group's plans.

“Just so you understand, I never mentioned the word or the name ‘Israel',” Trump said as a press conference was finishing. “Never mentioned it during that conversation,” Trump added.

But to many, this appeared akin to admitting that the source had, indeed, been Israel. "Donald Trump appears to have inadvertently confirmed that Israel was the source of intelligence he shared with Russia," The Guardian observed.

News of the possible breach was being taken very seriously by the Israeli spy community, a military intelligence officer told USA Today last week. The officer, who asked not to be identified, said Israel had been warned many months ago to be cautious in sharing information with the Trump administration and that it now appeared the warning was justified.

A senior European intelligence official told The Associated Press last week that his country might stop sharing sensitive information with the United States if it is confirmed that Trump shared classified intelligence with Russian officials. To do otherwise, he said, “could be a risk for our sources”. The official spoke on condition of anonymity and declined to have his country identified.

Burkhard Lischka, a senior lawmaker from Germany’s Social Democratic Party, also expressed concern about the reports to AP, saying, “if it proves to be true that the American president passed on internal intelligence matters, that would be highly worrying”.

Lischka, a member of the German parliament’s intelligence oversight committee, pointed out that the US president has access to “exclusive and highly sensitive information, including in the area of combating terrorism”.

He said that if the US president “passes this information to other governments at will, then Trump becomes a security risk for the entire western world”.

Trump has insisted that he had the “absolute right” to share intelligence with the Russian officials. The US president has the right to declassify information as he sees fit, so Trump’s decision to pass on the information did not break US law.



