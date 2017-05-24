International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE OBSERVERS

The perilous journey from Libya to Italy, told by a migrant; and capoeira for former child soldiers in central Africa

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Manchester 'united' in its defiance against terrorism

Read more

THE DEBATE

Manchester attack: What reponse after latest act of terror? (part 2)

Read more

THE DEBATE

Manchester attack: What response after latest act of terror? (part 1)

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

China's credit rating cut over debt worries

Read more

ENCORE!

Cannes 2017: Al Gore 'The modern climate movement was launched here'

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Manchester, United

Read more

ENCORE!

TV series 'Top of the Lake: China Girl' screened at Cannes

Read more

FOCUS

A lifeline for women facing domestic violence in Pakistan

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Europe

France’s Macron seeks to extend state of emergency to November

© Philippe Lopez, AFP | Archival picture shows French soldiers patroling near the Eiffel Tower in Paris in May 2017

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-05-24

President Emmanuel Macron will ask France’s parliament to extend a state of emergency, in place since the 2015 attacks by Islamic State (IS) group militants, following this Monday’s suicide bombing in Manchester.

France’s new president said in a statement that he will ask lawmakers to prolong the measure from July 15, its current expiration date, until November 1. It would be the sixth extension of the state of emergency, which gives police exceptional powers.

He made the decision after a security meeting Wednesday in which top officials "studied the implications of this new terrorist attack on measures of protection to ensure the security of our compatriots".

The statement from the Elysée presidential palace once again noted “the bonds that unite France and the United Kingdom in the fight against terrorism”.

An improvised explosive device was detonated at a concert at the Manchester Arena on Monday evening, killing as many as 22 young people, as well as the attacker.

The deadly blast was claimed by the IS group on Tuesday, but a lack of details about the incident shed doubt on whether the Islamist extremists had really organized or ordered the attack.

Macron also asked his government to prepare draft legislation to reinforce security measures permanently beyond the state of emergency.

France will hold a two-round parliamentary election on June 11 and 18.

(FRANCE 24 with AP, AFP)

Date created : 2017-05-24

  • FRANCE

    French President Macron to host Russia’s Putin at Versailles palace

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    'Europe for Dummies': Macron's cabinet picks are an overture to Brussels and Berlin

    Read more

  • France

    Macron names centre-right politician Édouard Philippe as new PM

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility