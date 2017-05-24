Manchester attack: The state of the investigation

Britain raised its terror alert to the highest level on Tuesday, a day after 22 people were killed by a suicide-bomber at a Manchester concert. Authorities are investigating whether the suspect had accomplices and the extent of any terrorist links.

In a televised statement from her Downing Street office, Prime Minister Theresa May announced late Tuesday that the threat level had been raised from “severe” to “critical”, meaning an attack may be imminent, for the first time since June 2007.

Police say a lone male suicide-bomber detonated a homemade bomb in the foyer of Manchester Arena around 10:30pm on Monday as crowds were leaving a concert by US pop star Ariana Grande. Many of the victims were young fans (the youngest identified so far was 8 years old) as well as parents picking up their children. Another 59 people were injured in the explosion, 20 of them critically.

Metal nuts and bolts were seen strewn around the arena floor among the bodies, witnesses said.

Authorities have identified the perpetrator as Salman Abedi, 22, a Manchester-born man of Libyan descent. Abedi died at the scene.

Police raided a property on Elsmore Road in the Fallowfield area of Manchester, one of several addresses where the Abedi family is thought to have lived, on Tuesday night. BBC home editor Mark Easton said the area is known to have been home to Islamist extremists in recent years, some with links to Libya or Syria.

Abedi’s parents have since repatriated to Libya and Abedi himself returned to the UK from the country in just the last few days, the Times of London reported, citing a friend of Abedi’s.

But British Interior Minister Amber Rudd said on Wednesday that the attack may have been the work of more than one person.

"It was a devastating occasion, it was more sophisticated than some of the attacks we've seen before, and it seems likely – possible – that he wasn't doing this on his own," she told BBC radio.

Three men were arrested Wednesday in Manchester in connection with the attack. A 23-year-old man was also arrested on Tuesday.

Signs of radicalisation

Rudd, who has been making the rounds on British media in the aftermath of the attack, confirmed that Abedi was known to the security services but was not considered high priority.

"We do know that he was known up to a point to the intelligence services," she told Sky News.

Rudd said she was "not surprised at all" that the attack had been claimed by the Islamic State group, but emphasised that authorities could not yet confirm the extent of the jihadist group’s involvement.

French Interior Minister Gérard Collomb spoke with May soon after the attack. He told France’s BFM TV on Wednesday that Abedi is believed to have travelled to Syria and that he had "proven" links with the Islamic State group but did not elaborate.

Abedi’s father sometimes did the call to prayer at Manchester’s Didsbury mosque, where Salman worshipped and where his older brother was a tutor at its Koran school.

Mohammed Saeed El-Saeiti, the Didsbury mosque’s imam, said Abedi had showed signs of having been radicalised.

“Salman showed me the face of hate after my speech on ISIS,” the imam told the Daily Telegraph. “He used to show me the face of hate and I could tell this person does not like me. It’s not a surprise to me.”

The Manchester Islamic Centre and Didsbury Mosque condemned Monday’s “horrific incident”. “The thoughts and prayers of Manchester Islamic Centre is with the victims, their families, their friends and the Manchester community as a whole,” the mosque said in a statement on its website.

The army is being deployed to help guard key landmarks, including Buckingham Palace, Downing Street, the Houses of Parliament and foreign embassies. Up to 3,800 soldiers will be deployed as part of Operation Temperer, which takes effect on Wednesday.

The British public can expect to see an increased police presence in major cities. The UK Parliament has said that all public events and tours have been cancelled until further notice. Many of the security operations taking place in the aftermath of the attack will be taking place behind the scenes, however.

"Whilst some of what we are doing will be obvious to the public there is a huge amount of work happening day and night that the public will never know about," said Commander Jane Connors, who is leading the London police operation.

Reconstructing the bomb

The Manchester attack was the deadliest in Britain since July 2005, when four British Muslim suicide bombers killed 52 people in coordinated attacks on London's transport network.

BBC home affairs correspondent Dominic Casciani said that the big question now for British investigators is to determine how Abedi came by the explosive device he used in the bombing: whether he taught himself how to make it, whether someone showed him how or whether the device was provided to him.

These are “sophisticated devices” that require some skill in engineering, Casciani noted in an article Tuesday.

He pointed out that both Islamic State group militants and al Qaeda-linked groups have constructed devices that used metal nuts and bolts to maximise the damage from shrapnel, as has been reported from the Manchester Arena scene.

At the Thames House headquarters of MI5, officers supported by the UK's surveillance agency, the GCHQ, and foreign intelligence agencies will be examining the evidence to get a sense of the attacker and those around him. Meanwhile, Britain’s national Forensic Explosives Laboratory in Kent is undertaking the difficult work of piecing together the remains of the device to reconstruct it, Casciani said.

“It may take months for the full picture to emerge,” he said.

