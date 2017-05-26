Remembering our friend and colleague Jean Karim Fall

We're paying tribute this weekend to our colleague and friend Jean Karim Fall who died suddenly on Friday while covering the G7 summit in Sicily. As an Editor-in-Chief, and a specialist on African affairs, Jean Karim was a well-known face to FRANCE 24 viewers, and his voice was equally familiar to listeners of our sister radio station RFI. But he'll be remembered by us as a fantastic journalist, and even better friend.
