The highs and lows of Cannes for the critics

EYE ON AFRICA

Remembering our friend and colleague Jean Karim Fall

MEDIAWATCH

Bad diplomacy, brawls & bromance

ENCORE!

Cannes 2017: Pitch Perfect's Brittany Snow becomes an urban warrior

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

US President wraps up world tour in Italy (Part 1)

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

US President wraps up world tour in Italy (Part 2)

FOCUS

The battle against illegal fishing in West Africa

DOWN TO EARTH

Trump has already quit the Paris climate deal - just not publicly

#TECH 24

The Ice Memory Project: A treasure trove for future scientists

EYE ON AFRICA

All the news from Africa and the Maghreb, with France 24’s correspondents and our guests on set. From Monday to Friday at 9.45 pm and 10.45 pm Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-05-26

Remembering our friend and colleague Jean Karim Fall

We're paying tribute this weekend to our colleague and friend Jean Karim Fall who died suddenly on Friday while covering the G7 summit in Sicily. As an Editor-in-Chief, and a specialist on African affairs, Jean Karim was a well-known face to FRANCE 24 viewers, and his voice was equally familiar to listeners of our sister radio station RFI. But he'll be remembered by us as a fantastic journalist, and even better friend.

By Rochelle FERGUSON-BOUYAHI , Jessica SESTILI

2017-05-25 Tunisia

Tunisia's Tataouine region remains tense after violent protests

In tonight's show: our reporters visit Tataouine in southern Tunisia just days after violent protests in which a young man was killed; in Cameroon, a government report says rail...

2017-05-23 Boko Haram

Ivory Coast: Three dead in clashes between police and ex-rebels in Bouaké

In tonight's edition: three former rebels are killed in Ivory Coast as protests over overdue bonus pay continue; our correspondent met with the former minister in DR Congo who is...

2017-05-24 Algeria

Abdelmadjid Tebboune named new Algerian prime minister

In tonight's edition: Algeria has a new prime minister; a new report suggests that Sudan is flouting several arms embargoes; and Dr. Tedros is voted in as new Director-General of...

2017-05-22 South Sudan

Former minister accused of role in murder of two UN investigators in DR Congo

In tonight's edition: the investigation into the killing of two UN experts and their interpreter in DR Congo takes a new turn; one person was displaced every second by conflict...

