Tunisia's Tataouine region remains tense after violent protests

Uncertainty hangs over G7 summit as Trump wraps up foreign trip

Ivory Coast: Three dead in clashes between police and ex-rebels in Bouaké

Oil tumbles on disappointment over OPEC output cut

Trump's handshake battle with Macron goes viral

Cannes 2017: Nicole Kidman, Queen of the festival

Abdelmadjid Tebboune named new Algerian prime minister

Trump's Handshake Showdown

Trump at NATO: What future for the Atlantic Alliance? (part 2)

Africa

Gunmen attack bus carrying Coptic Christians south of Cairo in Egypt

© KHALED DESOUKI / AFP | Coptic Christians attend a mass on July 24, 2016, in the rubble of a makeshift chapel that was torched in the Egyptian village of Ismailia, in the Minya governorate, Egypt.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-05-26

Egyptian state TV says 23 people were killed and 25 wounded in an attack by gunmen on a bus carrying Coptic Christians south of Cairo.

The report quotes local health officials as saying that the attack happened on Friday while the bus was traveling on the road to the St. Samuel Monastery in the Minya governorate, about 220 kilometers, or about 140 miles, south of the Egyptian capital.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

(AP)

Date created : 2017-05-26

