New arrest in Manchester attack as US-UK resume intelligence sharing

British police on Friday arrested another person in connection with Monday night's suicide bombing in Manchester, as the UK resumed sharing information with the US over the attack.

UK authorities arrested a man on Friday in the suburb of Moss Side, in connection with Monday night's attack on a concert in Manchester. Eight men are in custody now after a man and a woman were released without charge, Greater Manchester police said in a tweet.

The arrest came the morning after Britain's most senior counter terrorism officer said police had resumed sharing information with the United States after receiving "fresh assurances". The suspension lasted about a day.

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that "deeply troubling" leaks to US media about the Manchester suicide bombing would be investigated, after irate British police briefly stopped sharing information with US agencies.

Prime Minister Theresa May raised British concerns with Trump at a NATO summit in Brussels, telling him intelligence shared between their two countries had to remain secure, in a rare public show of dissatisfaction with Britain's closest security ally.

"I am asking the Department of Justice and other relevant agencies to launch a complete review of this matter, and if appropriate, the culprit should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," he said in a statement released after his arrival in Brussels.

The row came as British police stepped up their investigation into a suspected network behind Salman Abedi, a 22-year-old British-born man with Libyan parents who blew himself up on Monday night at the Manchester Arena indoor venue after a concert by US singer Ariana Grande.

The singer's fans are mostly children and teenagers and the explosion killed 22 people, ranging from an eight-year-old schoolgirl to parents who had come to pick up their children.

With the official threat level raised to "critical", meaning a further attack could be imminent, troops have been deployed to free up police, and armed officers patrolled trains for the first time in Britain.

Bomb-maker?

Abedi had recently returned from Libya, where his father and younger brother were arrested by a militia on Wednesday.

Abedi passed through Istanbul on his way to Europe, Turkish security officials told Reuters, but said there were no records of him entering Syria during his travels as had been suggested on Wednesday by the French interior minister.

A source with knowledge of the investigation told Reuters Abedi might have made the bomb himself or with some assistance from an accomplice. That was a change from previous thinking that a bomb-maker might be at large.

“There is a concern in police circles and intelligence circles that he may have made other bombs,” said FRANCE 24's London correspondent Benedicte Paviot. “They found some of the material, not all of it, so there is that concern.”

Over the past three days, several key details of the investigation, including the name of the bomber, first came out in US media, angering British police who feared such leaks risked compromising their investigation.

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions spoke to Britain's interior minister Amber Rudd about the issue. The U.S. Justice Department said it had initiated steps to address the "rampant leaks", which it said could not be tolerated.

The decision to stop sharing police information with US agencies was an extraordinary step for Britain, which is usually at pains to emphasise its "special relationship" with the United States. Britain routinely shares intelligence with the United States bilaterally, and as part of the "Five Eyes" network which also includes Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

British authorities did not say the investigation had in fact been compromised by the leaks.

The attack injured 116 people, of whom 75 were admitted to hospital and 23 remain in a very serious condition, health authorities said.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

Date created : 2017-05-26