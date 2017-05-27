International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

In Memory of Jean-Karim Fall, 1958-2017

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Bad diplomacy, brawls & bromance

Read more

ENCORE!

Cannes 2017: Pitch Perfect's Brittany Snow becomes an urban warrior

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

US President wraps up world tour in Italy (Part 1)

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

US President wraps up world tour in Italy (Part 2)

Read more

FOCUS

The battle against illegal fishing in West Africa

Read more

DOWN TO EARTH

Trump has already quit the Paris climate deal - just not publicly

Read more

#TECH 24

The Ice Memory Project: A treasure trove for future scientists

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

France

Tomb of France’s national hero General de Gaulle vandalised

© Eric Feferberg, AFP file picture |French gendarmes and Army officers pictured in front of Charles de Gaulle’s tomb at the Colombey-les-Deux-Eglises cemetery in eastern France on November 9, 2011

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-05-27

Vandals on Saturday damaged the tomb of General Charles de Gaulle, leader of France’s resistance to Nazi occupation during World War Two and founder of the Fifth Republic.

The municipal authority of Colombey, in the east of France where the tomb is situated, said on its Twitter account that the act of vandalism had taken place on Saturday evening and that an inquiry was underway. No arrests have been made.

French media said the vandals had stepped onto the tomb and damaged the tomb’s cross.

France Info radio quoted local mayor Pascal Babouot as saying he did not think there was a political motive behind the act, but it drew swift condemnation from politicians.

“Shame on those who vandalised General de Gaulle’s tomb. It has dealt a blow to my patriotic heart,” said French budget minister Gerald Darmanin on his Twitter account.

De Gaulle was a towering figure of 20th century French history, leading the nation’s resistance to Nazi occupation in World War Two, putting an end to its colonial war in Algeria in 1962 and serving as France’s president for a decade until 1969.

He founded France’s Fifth Republic, which granted the president sweeping powers, and set a distinctive foreign policy that rejected the concept of U.S. and Soviet world domination, giving the French an independent voice on the world stage.

De Gaulle died in 1970.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2017-05-27

  • FRANCE

    National Front prospers in de Gaulle’s hometown

    Read more

  • FRANCE-GERMANY

    Merkel, Hollande mark crucial de Gaulle speech

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    Wartime letter trove sheds new light on de Gaulle

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility