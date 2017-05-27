Split ‘6-1’ on climate change at G7 as Trump holds out

G7 nations on Saturday hit an impasse over climate change as US President Donald Trump rebuffed pressure to toe the collective line in the club of powerful democracies.

Trump tweeted that he would reveal his hand only next week as to whether he will keep the United States in the Paris accord, a global pact on curbing carbon emissions that he vowed to jettison when campaigning for the White House.

The Group of Seven leading economies, in a closing summit statement to be issued later Saturday, were set to acknowledge only that six members were committed to upholding the 2015 accord, while the United States continues to reflect on the matter, delegates said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who also crossed swords with Trump on free trade at the G7, complained that the US president was keeping his colleagues in the dark.

“The whole discussion on the topic of climate was very difficult, not to say very unsatisfactory,” she told reporters, labelling the G7 deadlock as “six against one”.

After starting his first presidential trip abroad wreathed in smiles, Trump is ending it with rebukes, upbraiding America’s European partners over military spending, trade and global warming.

All change

An enduring motif of the G7, which represents the lion’s share of global economic output, has been to champion free trade.

At last year’s summit in Japan, leaders issued a lengthy communique in support of resisting protectionism, as well as helping refugees and fighting climate change.

But that was then, when Barack Obama still occupied the White House. Today, his successor is defiant about defying the G7 line after taking power on an “America First” platform.

The G7 statement was expected to try to strike a balance by noting benefits of globalisation while stressing the need to help those in developed economies who have been left behind by economic change, delegates said.

“We had very hard deliberations and discussions about trade but we found a reasonable solution,” Merkel said, stressing the G7 was committed to open markets.

Migrants’ plight

The G7 leaders began the concluding day of their annual summit in discussions with leaders from Ethiopia, Kenya, Niger, Nigeria and Tunisia.

The five African states are key players in the Mediterranean migration crisis, as countries of origin or transit for hundreds of thousands of migrants attempting to reach Europe via perilous crossings of the Mediterranean.

The G7’s Italian presidency placed this year’s summit on an ancient hilltop resort in Sicily to underline the proximity of the crisis.

But even that has prompted discord among participants as Trump, according to Italian sources and activists, resisted the hosts’ desire to issue a declaration underlining the benefits as well as pitfalls of migration.

That sort of language is anathema to a White House that wants to impose a ban on travellers from six Muslim-majority countries.

According to Merkel, the final G7 text would “not go as far as the Italian presidency originally wanted” but a “reasonable” compromise had been reached.

Smoking volcano

Trump reportedly described the Germans as “bad, very bad” in their trade practices while visiting Brussels this past week.

In a sign of the gulf at the G7, the Italians say they expect the final statement to come in at just six pages when it is released on Saturday afternoon—down from 32 pages last year.

The summit did find common ground on Friday in endorsing a British call urging internet service providers and social media companies to crack down on jihadist content online after 22 people were killed by a suicide bomber in the northwestern English city of Manchester this week.

The G7, urged on by Japan, will also adopt common language against North Korea after a series of missile tests by the nuclear-armed nation.

Friday’s discussions in Sicily ended with a classical music performance in the shadow of an ancient Greek theatre and the smoking volcano of Mount Etna.

Trump, however, seems bent on singing from a different song sheet, leaving the G7 bereft of a concerted voice as Russia and China are heard loudly offstage.

Other voices are also sounding more loudly as investigations proceed in Washington into whether Russian meddling helped Trump’s election victory last year.

New revelations came overnight with The Washington Post reporting that Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, made a pre-inauguration proposal to the Russian ambassador to set up a secret, bug-proof communications line with the Kremlin.

There was no immediate comment from the White House, but Trump has angrily rejected allegations of such collusion and was expected to quit Sicily without giving the kind of closing news conference that is customary among the G7 leaders.

