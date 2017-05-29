International News 24/7

 

Europe

Live: Macron and Putin hold joint press conference in Versailles

© Stephane De Sakutin, AFP

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-05-29

After talks at the Versailles château on Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold their first-ever joint press conference. Click on the player below to watch it live.

Date created : 2017-05-29

  • DIPLOMACY

    Video: Ukraine’s ‘frozen war’ spreads fear and poverty

    

  • USA

    Trump son-in-law wanted 'secret communications line' to Moscow, says media

    

  • DIPLOMACY

    France’s Macron dives into packed diplomatic schedule

    

