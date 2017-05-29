Police make fresh arrest over Manchester bombing

British police said on Monday they had arrested a 16th person in connection with the Manchester suicide bombing last week. Security services also announced two inquiries into how it missed the danger posed by the bomber.

The 23-year-old man was arrested in Shoreham-by-Sea, Sussex, "on suspicion on offences contrary to the terrorism act", Greater Manchester Police said on Twitter.

A total of 16 people have now been arrested in connection with the attack, in which 22 people died. Two were released without charge, while 14 men remained in custody for questioning, the police said.

Public inquiry

The UK security service MI5 reported on Monday that it has launched two urgent inquiries into how it missed the danger posed by the bomber, the Guardian newspaper reported. MI5 was alerted at least three times to the alleged bombers "extremist views", according to the BBC.

A source told Reuters last week that the alleged bomber Salmen Abedi was one of "a larger pool of former subjects of interest" whose risk remained subject to review by MI5 and its partners.

Interior minister Amber Rudd declined to comment on exactly what was known about Abedi when asked in several media interviews on Monday. But in a highly unusual move for British authorities, she confirmed that MI5 was reviewing its practices.

Examine security procedures

"I do think it is right that MI5 take a look at their processes to ensure that they work to the best of the possible limits to make sure that we keep people safe," she told BBC television.

The UK heads to the polls in 10 days' time to elect a new government. Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives have seen their poll lead cut in the wake of the attack and after a U-turn over their controversial social care plans for the elderly.

Surveys suggest May - who as a former interior minister oversaw the police and domestic intelligence agency - might not win the landslide predicted just a month ago.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

