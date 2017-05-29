International News 24/7

 

Video: Ukraine’s ‘frozen war’ spreads fear and poverty

© FRANCE 24 screengrab

Video by Gulliver CRAGG

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-05-29

The term 'frozen war' is often used to describe the stalemate between soldiers and Russian-backed separatists in Eastern Ukraine, but three years of conflict continue to spread fear and poverty among a forgotten population.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday hosted his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in Versailles for talks on a series of sensitive issues, notably the ongoing conflicts in Syria and Ukraine.

Many hope the meeting can lead to a diplomatic breakthrough among estranged nations, but it’s unlikely the two leaders will see eye-to-eye on the most pressing matters.

Russian-backed separatists who control part of the Donbas region in Eastern Ukraine are locked in a stand-off with Ukrainian forces and there’s little sign of progress towards peace. The opposing sides exchange artillery fire nearly every night, with devastating consequences to residents stuck in the crossfire.

Click on player above to see FRANCE 24’s full video report from Eastern Ukraine.

Date created : 2017-05-29

