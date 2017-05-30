The fate of India's abandoned children

Last month, the story of a feral girl found in India, whose behaviour mimicked that of wild monkeys, went viral on social media. Nicknamed "Mowgli" after the popular Jungle Book character, speculation was rife about how the little girl was raised. Officials now say she was an abandoned child with mental and physical disabilities. Sadly, it's a common story in India where over 11 million children are believed to be abandoned. Our correspondents compiled this report.
