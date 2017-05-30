International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE POLITICAL BRIEF

Macron takes his first steps on the international stage

Read more

FOCUS

The fate of India's abandoned children

Read more

ENCORE!

Music show: Sebastian Knauer, Alt-J, London Grammar & Camille

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

Anti-IS group coalition: 'Now NATO has a permanent seat at the table'

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Morocco: 'The Rif rebels are in the king's crosshairs'

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

French papers hail Macron's 'performance' with Putin at Versailles

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

South African rand tumbles as ruling party backs Zuma

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

British Airways flights return to normal after IT failure

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Macron and Putin hold 'a frank exchange'

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide
FOCUS

Our Focus programme brings you exclusive reports from around the world. From Monday to Friday at 7.45 am Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-05-30

The fate of India's abandoned children

Last month, the story of a feral girl found in India, whose behaviour mimicked that of wild monkeys, went viral on social media. Nicknamed "Mowgli" after the popular Jungle Book character, speculation was rife about how the little girl was raised. Officials now say she was an abandoned child with mental and physical disabilities. Sadly, it's a common story in India where over 11 million children are believed to be abandoned. Our correspondents compiled this report.

A programme prepared by Ellen Gainsford.

By Félicia POLETTI , Suyash SHRIVASTAVA , Mandakini GAHLOT , Hélène LE DU

Archives

2017-05-29 Africa

Famine used as a weapon of war in South Sudan

For the past four years, South Sudan, the world's youngest nation, has been torn apart by civil war. Two tribes are fighting each other, and their soldiers burn and steal any...

Read more

2017-05-26 Africa

The battle against illegal fishing in West Africa

The oceans off West Africa are teeming with life. Fish is a staple of many diets in the region and accounts for the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands in countries like Senegal...

Read more

2017-05-25 Middle East

Life after IS group: Young Iraqis learn to live together in Kirkuk

How do you rebuild a country deeply divided by years of war? That's the question the people of Iraq need to answer. Divisions have been exacerbated by the violence of the Islamic...

Read more

2017-05-24 Europe

Spain's Doñana National Park is dying of thirst

The Doñana National Park in southern Spain is a UNESCO world heritage site. The park is the largest nature reserve for migratory birds in Europe. But this fragile ecosystem is...

Read more

See all the archives

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility