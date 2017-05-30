International News 24/7

 

Europe

Video: Macron slams RT, Sputnik news as 'lying propaganda' at Putin press conference

© Screengrab FRANCE24

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-05-30

French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin faced some awkward questions from the press following bilateral talks on Monday, including allegations that Russian hackers targeted Macron's election campaign team.

Toward the end of France's recent presidential campaign, Macron's team denied press access to Russian state-backed media outlets RT (formerly Russia Today) and Sputnik, accusing them of spreading “propaganda” and “misleading information”.

Speaking on Monday alongside his Russian counterpart, Macron said he had good relationships with most foreign journalists, as long as they "behave like journalists". This was not the case with the Russian media outlets, he said.

"Russia Today and Sputnik did not behave as press organisations and journalists, but as agencies of influence and propaganda, lying propaganda – no more, no less."

A TrendMicro report released in late April said the cyber-security group was "99 percent sure" that Russian hackers were targeting Macron's campaign.

Less than 48 hours before the May 7 second round election, WikiLeaks released information hacked from members of Macron's staff.

Asked about the alleged Russian hacking attempts to influence the French election, Putin was indignant, then evasive.

“You asked the following: 'It is said that' there was ‘perhaps’ some interference by Russian hackers … How can I comment on such a thing?" he asked.

"Perhaps there were Russian hackers at work, perhaps not," Putin said.

'Perhaps there were Russian hackers at work, perhaps not.'

To watch the entire joint press conference given at Versailles, click on the video below.

Date created : 2017-05-30

