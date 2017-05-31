International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

ENCORE!

Film show: 'Lover for a Day', 'Strange Birds' and 'Cinéma, mon amour'

Read more

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

Masculinity in the Middle East: New report reveals surprising results

Read more

FOCUS

A lifeline for women facing domestic violence in Pakistan

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'This Ramadan could be even bloodier than previous years'

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'Do as I say, not as I do': French minister under fire

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Pound slumps as poll shows UK Conservatives losing majority

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

'Macronmania' in the media

Read more

THE DEBATE

Martial law under Duterte: The fight against Islamists in the Philippines (part 1)

Read more

THE DEBATE

Martial law under Duterte: The fight against Islamists in the Philippines (part 2)

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

France

Policeman killed by terrorist wed posthumously to his partner

© Bertrand Guay, AFP |Etienne Cardiles delivers a moving tribute on April 25, 2017 to his partner Xavier Jugelé, who was killed by a terrorist on the Champs-Élysées.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-05-31

The partner of a gay policeman gunned down by a jihadist on Paris's Champs-Élysées avenue in April has married him posthumously, the daily Le Parisien reported Wednesday.

Former president Francois Hollande and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo attended the wedding on Tuesday of the late Xavier Jugelé and Etienne Cardiles.

Jugelé, 37, was shot dead on April 20 while on duty on the famous Parisian avenue, three days before the first round of France's presidential election.

He had campaigned for gay rights within the police force.

At a moving remembrance ceremony led by then-president Hollande on April 25, Cardiles said the killer would "not have my hatred", echoing the words of the husband of a victim of the November 2015 attacks in the French capital.

"I have no hatred, Xavier, because it is not like you and does not fit with what made your heart beat nor what made you a guardian of the peace," he said.

Partner of slain policeman urges France to "remain dignified" and "committed to peace"

 

Jugelé was the fifth policeman slain by jihadists in attacks that have claimed more than 230 lives across France since January 2015.

Hollande posthumously made him a knight of the Legion d'Honneur, one of France's highest honours.

Shortly after Jugelé's death it emerged that he had been among the first responders at the Bataclan theatre in Paris on November 13, 2015, where IS gunmen massacred 90 concertgoers.

He returned to the venue a year later when it reopened for a concert by British star Sting, telling a BBC interviewer he wanted "to celebrate life and say 'no' to terrorism".

(AFP)
 

Date created : 2017-05-31

  • FRANCE

    Suspect under formal investigation for links to Champs-Élysées shooting

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    France must stay 'committed to peace', says slain policeman's partner

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    President, Macron and Le Pen attend memorial for slain Champs-Élysées policeman

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility