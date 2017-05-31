International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

MEDIAWATCH

'Macronmania'

Read more

THE DEBATE

Martial law under Duterte: The fight against Islamist insurgents in the Philippines (part 1)

Read more

THE DEBATE

Martial law under Duterte: The fight against Islamist insurgents in the Philippines (part 2)

Read more

FOCUS

The cruel fate of India's abandoned children

Read more

THE POLITICAL BRIEF

Macron takes his first steps on the international stage

Read more

ENCORE!

Music show: Sebastian Knauer, Alt-J, London Grammar & Camille

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

Anti-IS group coalition: 'Now NATO has a permanent seat at the table'

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Morocco: 'The Rif rebels are in the king's crosshairs'

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

French papers hail Macron's 'performance' with Putin at Versailles

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Asia-pacific

Huge explosion rocks Kabul's diplomatic quarter

© Wakil Kohsar, AFP | Afghan security personnel stand guard at the site of a suicide attack near the Ministry of Defence in Kabul on April 12, 2017.

Video by Bilal SARWARY

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-05-31

A powerful car bomb exploded in the centre of Afghanistan's capital on Wednesday, sending clouds of black smoke spiralling over the centre of the city in an area near the presidential palace and foreign embassies, police said

Several people were killed and wounded in the blast near the fortified entrance to the German embassy, said Basir Mujahid a spokesman for Kabul police.

"It was a car bomb near the German embassy, but there are several other important compounds and offices near there too. It is hard to say what the exact target is," Mujahid said.

The explosion shattered windows and blew doors off their hinges in houses hundreds of metres (yards) away.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast. A spokesman for Taliban insurgents said he was gathering information.

Violence around Afghanistan has been rising throughout the year, as the Taliban push to defeat the US-backed government and reimpose Islamic law after their 2001 ouster in a Washington-backed invasion.

Since most international troops withdrew at the end of 2014, the Taliban have gained ground and now control or contest about 40 percent of the country, according to U.S. estimates, though President Ashraf Ghani's government holds all provincial centres.

US President Donald Trump is due to decide soon on a recommendation to send 3,000 to 5,000 more troops to bolster the small NATO training force and US counter-terrorism mission now totalling just over 10,000.

The commander of US forces in Afghanistan, General John Nicholson, told a congressional hearing earlier this year that he needed several thousand more troops to help Afghan forces break a "stalemate" with the Taliban.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2017-05-31

  • AFGHANISTAN

    CIA-backed Afghan militia targeted in deadly suicide car bomb

    Read more

  • AFGHANISTAN

    Islamic State claims attack on state TV station in Afghanistan

    Read more

  • CINEMA

    Cannes: ‘Nothingwood’ tribute to soaring happiness, crashing despair of Afghan director

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility