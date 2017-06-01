International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

FOCUS

Venezuela: A humanitarian crisis especially affecting children

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Tennis legend Margaret Court faces backlash over homophobic comments

Read more

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

Venezuela's ‘Green Cross’: First aiders at the front

Read more

THE DEBATE

Afghanistan's quagmire: How to break the impasse after yet another Kabul attack? (part 1)

Read more

THE DEBATE

Afghanistan's quagmire: How to break the impasse after yet another Kabul attack? (part 2)

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Macron visits French shipyard to push labour reform

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

In or out: Will the US stick with the Paris climate change deal?

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Goldman Sachs faces pressure over Venezuelan bonds

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Memes, tropes, trolls and 'covfefe': The new world of political communication

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Africa

French soldiers wounded in attack on Timbuktu military base

© AFP archive | Soldiers from the UN's MINUSMA force pictured in Mali.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-06-01

Several French soldiers were wounded on Thursday, one of them seriously, when a military compound in the northern Malian city of Timbuktu came under attack by mortar fire.

The Timbuktu compound houses soldiers from the UN mission (MINUSMA), the Malian army and France's Operation Barkhane.

Several mortar shells were fired into the base but only one exploded near the French soliders, said Anthony Fouchard, FRANCE 24's Mali correspondent. Soldiers immediately deployed to pursue the assailants.

Security sources initially said that between five and seven troops were wounded. Swedish defense forces later told AP that four soldiers "from another nation" had been wounded. 

The soldier who was seriously wounded is undergoing surgery at the scene while arrangements are being made for a medical evacuation.

France launched operations in Mali in January 2013 to drive out al Qaeda-linked militants who seized much of the north of the country the year before. It has since deployed more than 4,500 soldiers across the Sahel region to hunt down Islamist militants.

The United Nations later deployed a peacekeeping force of more than 11,000 troops to the struggling West African state.
 

Date created : 2017-06-01

  • MALI - FRANCE

    Macron vows 'uncompromising' fight against Mali Islamists on visit to French troops

    Read more

  • MALI

    Video: Mali struggles to save cultural artifacts from trafficking

    Read more

  • MALI

    Three jihadi groups active in Mali announce merger

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility