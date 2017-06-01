International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

FOCUS

Venezuela: A humanitarian crisis especially affecting children

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Tennis legend Margaret Court faces backlash over homophobic comments

Read more

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

Venezuela's ‘Green Cross’: First aiders at the front

Read more

THE DEBATE

Afghanistan's quagmire: How to break the impasse after yet another Kabul attack? (part 1)

Read more

THE DEBATE

Afghanistan's quagmire: How to break the impasse after yet another Kabul attack? (part 2)

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Macron visits French shipyard to push labour reform

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

In or out: Will the US stick with the Paris climate change deal?

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Goldman Sachs faces pressure over Venezuelan bonds

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Memes, tropes, trolls and 'covfefe': The new world of political communication

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Middle East

MSF says 10,000 Syrians flee Raqqa as battle for the city nears

© Mohammed Abdul Aziz, AFP | An opposition fighter walks near a vehicle flying an IS group flag in the northern Syrian city of Raqqa on October 6, 2013.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-06-01

About 10,000 civilians have fled to a camp just north of Islamic State’s bastion of Raqqa with hundreds more arriving each day as the battle for the city nears, Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) said on Thursday.

Residents are escaping Raqqa under cover of night as U.S.-backed forces close in, taking their chances against minefields and hostile fighters rather than risking death in a major battle expected to begin soon.

“It is not a massive exodus, but about 800 people a day are arriving in Ain Issa every day,” Natalie Roberts, an emergency doctor from MSF France who had just returned from the region, told reporters.

The camp in Ain Issa village is run by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, which is made up predominantly of Kurdish fighters, who have now arrived to within 3 km (2 miles) of Raqqa and plan to press on with the assault on Islamic State.

The SDF had planned to make the camp a transit point for civilians. But the need to register each person and with many not having an alternative destination to travel to, the camp has expanded to beyond its 6,000-person capacity, Roberts said.

Conditions have deteriorated especially due to the summer heat. The United Nations and other aid groups have yet to establish themselves in the zone, she said.

MSF is providing basic care including vaccinations, maternity care and treatment of chronic conditions. People with war wounds, mostly caused by mines, are being sent to three MSF hospitals further north.

It is unclear how many people remain in Raqqa, Islamic State’s Syrian base of operations for more than three years and a major symbol of the cross-border “caliphate” in Iraq and Syria. The city’s population was estimated at 200,000 before the recent departures.

Roberts said that coalition bombing in Raqqa had appeared to be well targeted so far, but that the city’s hospitals would not be equipped to handle the sort of injuries resulting from an intensification.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2017-06-01

  • SYRIA

    US begins arming Kurdish forces fighting to retake Raqqa

    Read more

  • USA - SYRIA

    US-led air strike kills dozens of civilians in Syria, says monitor

    Read more

  • SYRIA

    Assad regime regains total control of Syrian city of Homs

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility