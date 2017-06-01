Gunfire erupts at casino resort in Philippines capital Manila, police say

A Philippines police chief said that a gunman entered a hotel and casino resort in the capital Manila on Friday, but denied initial reports that the incident was terrorist in nature, saying it may have been a robbery attempt.
Gunfire was reported at a hotel and a casino resort in the Philippine capital on Friday, the operator of the complex said, and the Islamic State group (IS) quickly claimed responsibility.
"Resorts World Manila is currently on lockdown following reports of gunfire from unidentified men," the company said on its Twitter account.
"The company is working closely with the Philippine National Police to ensure that all guests and employees are safe."
IS said "lonewolf soldiers" from its group carried out the attack, according to the SITE Intelligence Group that monitors terrorist organisations.
Police confirmed there were reports of gunfire at Resorts World, which is across a road from one of the main terminals of the Philippines' international airport.
There were no immediate reports of fatalities or injuries.
