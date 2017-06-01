International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

BUSINESS DAILY

Goldman Sachs faces pressure over Venezuelan bonds

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Memes, tropes, trolls and 'covfefe': the new world of political communications

Read more

THE DEBATE

Afghanistan's Quagmire: How to break impasse after yet another Kabul attack? (part 1)

Read more

THE DEBATE

Afghanistan's Quagmire: How to break impasse after yet another Kabul attack? (part 2)

Read more

ENCORE!

Film show: 'Lover for a Day', 'Strange Birds' and 'Cinéma, mon amour'

Read more

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

Masculinity in the Middle East: New report reveals surprising results

Read more

FOCUS

A lifeline for women facing domestic violence in Pakistan

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'This Ramadan could be even bloodier than previous years'

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'Do as I say, not as I do': French minister under fire

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Europe

Six months after election, Macedonia votes in new PM

© Robert Atanasovski / AFP | The new Prime-minister of Macedonia, Zoran Zaev, signs an oath in the Macedonian Parliament building in Skopje on May 31, 2017.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-06-01

Macedonia's parliament voted in Social Democrat leader Zoran Zaev as prime minister late Wednesday, in a first step towards ending the country's two-year political crisis.

The 42-year old Zaev, an economist by training, won the support of 62 lawmakers in the 120-seat parliament, obtaining votes from MPs of his SDSM party and the main ethnic Albanian parties.

"I conclude that the parliament voted in the government of Macedonia," parliamentary speaker Talat Xhaferi said after the vote.

The parliamentary vote came six months after a snap general election in December.

The country of around two million people, which aspires to join both the European Union and NATO, has been mired in a deep political crisis for two years since a huge wiretapping scandal erupted.

Nikola Gruevski, who leads the rival conservative VMRO-DPMNE party, stepped down last year after a decade as premier ahead of the early election, which was called in a bid to end the turmoil.

Although his party narrowly won the most seats in the December vote, Gruevski was unable to strike a deal with kingmaking Albanian groups.

Zaev's social democrat SDSM party then won their support.

The Albanian parties, who have eight out of the 25 ministers in the new government, have demanded that Albanian be made an official language throughout Macedonia as the ethnic group makes a quarter of the country's population.

Highlighting the key demand of the minority's parties in joining the government, parliamentary speaker Talat Xhaferi opened the session on Tuesday in Albanian.

However, Xhaferi -- an ethnic Albanian who also served as defence minister in Gruevski's government -- quickly switched to Macedonian "until a new language law is adopted."

"We are pledging to enable an adequate implementation of all languages," Zaev said in his address to lawmakers.

The issue sparked protests by nationalists and initially prompted conservative President Gjorge Ivanov to refuse to task Zaev with forming a new government.

Under strong international pressure following violence that broke out in the parliament last month, Ivanov eventually agreed to do so.

Zaev vowed to relaunch the process of country's accession to the European Union and NATO, blocked by his predecessor.

"Our goal is EU and NATO membership, in the shortest possible time," Zaev told the parliament as he presented the program of his cabinet.

Under Gruevski, Macedonia drifted away from its proclaimed goal to join the two blocs, in particular since 2008, when Greece vetoed its NATO membership due to a long-lasting row over the country's name.

Athens says the country should not call itself Macedonia as Greece's northern province bears the same name.

The Balkan nation plunged into crisis in 2015 after Zaev, who has repeatedly locked horns with Gruevski, released tapes that appeared to show official and widespread wiretapping and top-level corruption by the then government.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-06-01

  • MACEDONIA

    Protesters storm Macedonia parliament, attack MPs

    Read more

  • MACEDONIA

    Rival parties both claim victory in Macedonia elections

    Read more

  • Europe

    Out of sight, out of mind? Europe’s migrant crisis still simmers

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility