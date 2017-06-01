International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

REPORTERS

Exclusive: The war for Brazil’s superhighway of drugs

Read more

FRENCH CONNECTIONS

Are French high schoolers extra smart?

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Trump's 'crazy' decision to pull out of Paris climate deal

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

UK election race tightens

Read more

PEOPLE & PROFIT

UK election countdown: Campaign dominated by looming Brexit talks

Read more

YOU ARE HERE

Baccarat, the crystal capital of France

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

‘Guptaleaks’ said to reveal graft within South Africa’s government

Read more

THE DEBATE

Mind the Gap: UK election, Conservative lead narrows as Labour surges (part 1)

Read more

THE DEBATE

Mind the Gap: UK election, Conservative lead narrows as Labour surges (part 2)

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide
REPORTERS

An in-depth report by our senior reporters and team of correspondents from around the world. Every Saturday at 9.10 pm Paris time. Or you can catch it online from Friday.

Latest update : 2017-06-02

Exclusive: The war for Brazil’s superhighway of drugs

Manaus, the capital of Brazil’s northern Amazonas state, has increasingly become the scene of violent confrontations between gangs. Located near the Colombian border, the city has become a hub for drug-trafficking. Despite a hardline response from police, the gangs operating in Manaus are particularly dangerous. Many of the drug deals are also struck by gangleaders already behind bars. Our correspondent in Brazil, Nicolas Ransom, brings us this exclusive report.

>> On France 24, also watch Nicolas Ransom's exclusive reports: "Rio, on the frontline against crime" and "Reclaiming Brazil’s Favelas".

By Nicolas RANSOM , Eudogio JUNIOR

COMMENT(S)

Archives

2017-05-26 Middle East

Exclusive: Inside the battle for Mosul, chaos on the ground

For more than seven months, Iraqi forces have been conducting a major offensive to rout the Islamic State group from Mosul. But the jihadists are putting up fierce resistance...

Read more

2017-05-18 Asia-pacific

Video: India's battle against 'superbugs'

It’s the gravest healthcare threat facing humanity. The World Health Organization has estimated that antibiotic resistance, or ‘superbugs’ as these bacteria have come to be...

Read more

2017-05-12 Middle East

How natural gas could be a geopolitical game-changer in the Mideast

It's a discovery that could easily shake up the geopolitical order in the Middle East. Deep under the eastern Mediterranean lies the largest natural gas basin ever found on...

Read more

2017-05-04 Asia-pacific

Forced into exile: The plight of the Rohingyas

There are more than 1.3 million Rohingya people in the world. Although they have lived in Burma for more than two centuries, this Muslim minority is not among those officially...

Read more

See all documentaries

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility