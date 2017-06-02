International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

#TECH 24

The future of packaging

Read more

FOCUS

Cambodia's local elections: Authoritarian government clamps down on opposition

Read more

#THE 51%

Parity, power and politics: Will the French and UK elections result in an increase in women MPs

Read more

REVISITED

Exclusive: Beyond the notorious prison cells in Iraq’s Abu Ghraib

Read more

REPORTERS

Exclusive: The war for Brazil’s superhighway of drugs

Read more

FRENCH CONNECTIONS

Are French high schoolers extra smart?

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Trump's 'crazy' decision to pull out of Paris climate deal

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

UK election race tightens

Read more

PEOPLE & PROFIT

UK election countdown: Campaign dominated by looming Brexit talks

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide
REVISITED

We return to places which have been in the news - often a long time ago, sometimes recently - to see how local people are rebuilding their lives. Sunday at 9.10 pm. Or you can catch it online from Friday.

Latest update : 2017-06-02

Exclusive: Beyond the notorious prison cells in Iraq’s Abu Ghraib

Located on the outskirts of Baghdad, Abu Ghraib prison shot to worldwide fame for all the wrong reasons after it was revealed that US security forces had systematically and brutally tortured detainees held there. FRANCE 24 was granted rare access into the now shuttered US military prison and our reporters spoke to locals who want nothing more than to put the city's grim past behind them.

In 2004, one year after the American invasion of Iraq, disturbing images of naked Iraqi prisoners piled on top of each other began to do the rounds of international media. Other detainees were depicted hooded and wired up with electrodes. All to the amusement of American soldiers. This was the beginning of the Abu Ghraib prison scandal that would eventually force a red-faced Bush administration to issue a public apology for the behaviour of Iraqi-deployed US forces.

More than a decade later, the institution remains the symbol of the American invasion and the torture that took place there has frequently featured in jihadist propaganda. The prison has often been identified as the birthplace of the Islamic State group.

On July 21, 2013, long after the operation of Abu Ghraib had returned to the Iraqis, a terrorist attack of unprecedented level hit the prison, resulting in more than 500 detainees fleeing the compound. Some of the escapees are believed to have joined the al-Qaeda branch that was behind the jailbreak and which would later grow into today’s Islamic State group.

Although the Abu Ghraib prison was shut down in 2014, Baghdad authorities are now mulling reopening it. Our reporters were granted exclusive access into the notorious, but now abandoned, prison grounds. But the stigma of the past remains very much present.

Our reporters also spoke to surrounding residents, whose lives and destinies seem undeniably linked to the prison. Many of them dream of just living an ordinary life, but the history of the prison -- and the increasing terror threat -- are inhibiting factors as they try to get on with their lives.

By Fatma KIZILBOGA , Hussein ASAD

Archives

2017-05-11 Europe

Video: Kosovo, the impossible nation-state

For over a year, Kosovo has been in mired in political crisis, which reached a climax this week when the government collapsed and the president called snap parliamentary...

Read more

2017-04-27 Americas

What remains of Nicaragua’s revolution?

In 1979, Daniel Ortega was a revolutionary commander who overthrew Nicaragua's pro-American dictatorship and took power. Today, after a long period in the wilderness, he is...

Read more

2017-04-05 Africa

Video: Ebola survivors set on rebuilding their lives

Just over three years after the Ebola epidemic hit West Africa, our reporters returned to Guinea - where the outbreak began - and Liberia. They met locals who are still mourning...

Read more

2017-03-23 Americas

Ecuador: The rush for oil in Yasuni National Park

Located in eastern Ecuador, the Yasuni Park is a unique ecosystem. Thousands of species of plants and wildlife are concentrated in this part of the Amazon rainforest. But the...

Read more

See all the archives

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility