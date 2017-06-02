International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

FRENCH CONNECTIONS

Are French high schoolers extra smart?

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Trump's 'crazy' decision to pull out of Paris climate deal

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

UK election race tightens

Read more

PEOPLE & PROFIT

UK election countdown: Campaign dominated by looming Brexit talks

Read more

YOU ARE HERE

Baccarat, the crystal capital of France

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

‘Guptaleaks’ said to reveal graft within South Africa’s government

Read more

THE DEBATE

Mind the Gap: UK election, Conservative lead narrows as Labour surges (part 1)

Read more

THE DEBATE

Mind the Gap: UK election, Conservative lead narrows as Labour surges (part 2)

Read more

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

Venezuela's ‘Green Cross’: First aiders on the front line

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

France

French astronaut Pesquet to return to Earth after marathon space mission

© ESA | ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet (right) with commander Oleg Novitsky in their Soyuz MS-03 spacecraft docked to the International Space Station at the end of his six-month Proxima mission.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-06-02

French astronaut Thomas Pesquet is due to land back on Earth on Friday after a marathon 196-day trip that will fall just shy of a record space mission for a European.

The world was a different place when Pesquet arrived on the International Space Station (ISS) on November 20 for a six-month mission.

Since then, Donald Trump has replaced Barack Obama in the White House and Emmanuel Macron, has taken over from François Hollande as president in Pesquet's native France.

Pesquet, 39, and Novitskiy, 45, are due to quit the ISS on Friday morning for a Soyuz MS-03 spacecraft which will transport them back to the steppes of Kazakhstan. Whitson will remain on the ISS until September.

The 400-kilometre (250-mile) descent is expected to take around three hours and 20 minutes, with touchdown scheduled for 14:30 GMT.

In an interview with AFP, Pesquet underlined the fragility of Earth from the ISS.

"There are things that one understands intellectually, but which one doesn't really get," the 39-year-old said via video link, gently floating around in the zero gravity of space.

“When it comes to global warming, "we talk of two degrees (Celsius) or four degrees these are numbers which sometimes exceed human understanding.

"But to see the planet as a whole... to see it for yourself... this allows you to truly appreciate the fragility."

Follow our live coverage of Thomas Pesquet's return to Earth by clicking on the live player above.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

Date created : 2017-06-02

  • FRANCE

    French astronaut Thomas Pesquet takes first footsteps in space

    Read more

  • SPACE

    Video: French astronaut Pesquet describes first days aboard space station

    Read more

  • SPACE

    French astronaut Pesquet to make country's first space mission in eight years

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility