French astronaut Pesquet to return to Earth after marathon space mission

French astronaut Thomas Pesquet is due to land back on Earth on Friday after a marathon 196-day trip that will fall just shy of a record space mission for a European.

The world was a different place when Pesquet arrived on the International Space Station (ISS) on November 20 for a six-month mission.

Since then, Donald Trump has replaced Barack Obama in the White House and Emmanuel Macron, has taken over from François Hollande as president in Pesquet's native France.

Pesquet, 39, and Novitskiy, 45, are due to quit the ISS on Friday morning for a Soyuz MS-03 spacecraft which will transport them back to the steppes of Kazakhstan. Whitson will remain on the ISS until September.

The 400-kilometre (250-mile) descent is expected to take around three hours and 20 minutes, with touchdown scheduled for 14:30 GMT.

In an interview with AFP, Pesquet underlined the fragility of Earth from the ISS.

"There are things that one understands intellectually, but which one doesn't really get," the 39-year-old said via video link, gently floating around in the zero gravity of space.

“When it comes to global warming, "we talk of two degrees (Celsius) or four degrees these are numbers which sometimes exceed human understanding.

"But to see the planet as a whole... to see it for yourself... this allows you to truly appreciate the fragility."

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

Date created : 2017-06-02