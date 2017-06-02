Live: China vows to uphold Paris climate deal after Trump quits

World leaders reacted with anger and defiance after President Donald Trump announced Thursday the United States, the world's second biggest carbon emitter, was quitting the 2015 Paris climate deal. Follow our live blog for the latest developments.
Trump said the Paris accord would undermine the US economy, cost US jobs and weaken American national sovereignty.
World leaders lashed Trump’s decision as misguided and vowed to defend a deal they view as crucial for the planet’s future.
French President Emmanuel Macron said that Trump had made a mistake and slapped away his offer to renegotiate the deal.
Leading US business figures also called Trump’s move a blow to international efforts to halt global warming.
