Live: China vows to uphold Paris climate deal after Trump quits

© Brendan Smialowski / AFP | US President Donald Trump announces his decision to withdraw the US from the Paris Climate Accords in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, on June 1 2017

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-06-02

World leaders reacted with anger and defiance after President Donald Trump announced Thursday the United States, the world's second biggest carbon emitter, was quitting the 2015 Paris climate deal. Follow our live blog for the latest developments.

  • Trump said the Paris accord would undermine the US economy, cost US jobs and weaken American national sovereignty.
  • World leaders lashed Trump’s decision as misguided and vowed to defend a deal they view as crucial for the planet’s future.
  • French President Emmanuel Macron said that Trump had made a mistake and slapped away his offer to renegotiate the deal.
  • Leading US business figures also called Trump’s move a blow to international efforts to halt global warming.

Live: World reacts after US pulls out of Paris climate accord

Date created : 2017-06-02

  • ENVIRONMENT

    World leaders reaffirm fight against climate change after Trump quits Paris deal

    Read more

  • FRANCE - USA

    Paris climate deal not open for renegotiation, says France's Macron

    Read more

  • USA - ENVIRONMENT

    Trump announces US withdrawal from Paris climate accord

    Read more

