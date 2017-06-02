International News 24/7

 

Americas

Paris climate deal not open for renegotiation, says France's Macron

© AFP | French president Emmanuel Macron makes a televised address on Thursday, June 1, 2017.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-06-02

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday categorically ruled out any renegotiation of the Paris climate accord and said U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw would harm American interests and citizens.

Macron, who made a televised address in French and English, said Trump had "committed an error for the interests of his country, his people and a mistake for the future of our planet."

"I tell you firmly tonight: We will not renegotiate a less ambitious accord. There is no way," said Macron, who took office less than a month ago.

Macron's message was particularly tough compared with comments after meeting Trump at the Group of Seven summit in Sicily last week, where he had hoped Trump's pragmatism would lead him to stick to the deal.

"France believes in you (the U.S.), the world believes in you, but don't be mistaken on climate; there is no plan B because there is no planet B," Macron said.

Macron: The US has turned its back on the world

In a separate address in English, Macron responded to Trump's Make America Great Again slogan, saying, "Make the Planet Great Again!" Macron called on U.S. researchers and scientists disappointed by Trump's decision to come to work in France to fight climate change.

"France will put forward a concrete action plan to increase its attractiveness for researchers and companies in the ecological transition sector and will take initiatives notably in Europe and Africa on this subject," Macron said. Macron said that he had asked his government to immediately begin work on the issue.

The newly elected president of France called on the remaining 194 signatories to the accord to reaffirm their commitments and said he had agreed with Germany and Italy to take strong decisions in the coming weeks.

"Tonight the United States has turned its back on the world, but France will not turn its back on Americans," he said.

(REUTERS)
 

Date created : 2017-06-02

