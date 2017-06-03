Deadly suicide attacks target funeral in Afghan capital

Three suicide bombers detonated explosives at a funeral in Kabul on Saturday killing at least six people. Several senior Afghan officials and politicians were attending the funeral of the anti-government protester who was killed the previous day.

The explosions came just three days after a powerful truck bomb attack in the city’s diplomatic district killed 90 people and wounded more than 450. The attack raised fears about the government's ability to protect its citizens after nearly 16 years into a war with insurgents.

Wahid Mujro, spokesman for the Public Health ministry, said three explosions rocked the cemetery where the son of Afghan Senator Alam Ezadyar was about to be buried. Salim Ezadyar was one of several people killed during Friday’s protests attended by more than a thousand people in downtown Kabul.

His father, Alam Ezadyar, is deputy speaker for the upper house of the Afghanistan Parliament.

Afghanistan’s CEO Abdullah Abdullah, who was at the funeral, said the attack was caused by three suicide bombers who were amongst the mourners. In a televised address to the nation shortly after the attack, Abdullah called for calm.

#Kabul - CEO Abdullah survived today's blast and speaks to the nation from his home and called for calm #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/hd4eQeu5f9 — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) June 3, 2017



Deadly week in Afghan capital

The latest tragedy capped a deadly week in the Afghan capital following Thursday’s deadly explosions in Kabul’s diplomatic district.

Nearly 1000 people killed and injured in three days in #Kabul the capital. #KabulBleeds — Ahmad Mukhtar (@AhMukhtar) June 3, 2017

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack, which came in the first week of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

But Afghanistan's intelligence agency has blamed the Taliban-allied Haqqani Network for the explosion.

The Taliban -- currently in the midst of their annual "spring offensive" -- denied they were involved.

The Haqqani Network, long thought to have ties to neighbouring Pakistan's shadowy military establishment, is led by Sirajuddin Haqqani -- who is also the Taliban's deputy leader.

It has carried out numerous attacks in Kabul, including the 2008 Indian embassy bombing that killed almost 60 people.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP and AP)

