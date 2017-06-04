International News 24/7

 

LIVE: Latest on 'terrorist' attack in London

Latest update : 2017-06-04

Terrorism struck at the heart of London on Saturday, after a van mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge and men with knives stabbed passersby at nearby Borough Market. Follow our live blog for the latest news.

  • Police say the attacks that took place on London Bridge and in nearby Borough Market were “terrorist incidents’’.
  • Police say at least 6 people were killed and 3 suspects shot dead.
  • London Ambulance Service say they have taken at least 30 people to 5 hospitals in the capital.
  • The first report of an incident was of a white van swerving onto the pavement and mowing down pedestrians on London Bridge at about 10.08pm.
  • There were then reports of multiple stabbings in a second incident in Borough Market.
  • Police said they responded to a third incident, a stabbing at Vauxhall, but they confirmed that it was not connected to the other attacks.
  • A photo showing a man lying on the ground in the market with what appear to be canisters strapped to his body has been circulating.

 

