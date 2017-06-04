LIVE: Latest on 'terrorist' attack in London

Terrorism struck at the heart of London on Saturday, after a van mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge and men with knives stabbed passersby at nearby Borough Market. Follow our live blog for the latest news.
Police say the attacks that took place on London Bridge and in nearby Borough Market were “terrorist incidents’’.
Police say at least 6 people were killed and 3 suspects shot dead.
London Ambulance Service say they have taken at least 30 people to 5 hospitals in the capital.
The first report of an incident was of a white van swerving onto the pavement and mowing down pedestrians on London Bridge at about 10.08pm.
There were then reports of multiple stabbings in a second incident in Borough Market.
Police said they responded to a third incident, a stabbing at Vauxhall, but they confirmed that it was not connected to the other attacks.
A photo showing a man lying on the ground in the market with what appear to be canisters strapped to his body has been circulating.
