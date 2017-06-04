More than a thousand Juventus fans injured in Turin stampede

During the second half of the match, which Real Madrid went on to win 4-1, video cameras showed a sudden rush in the middle of the crowd in San Carlo square, and then a violent surge that flung people against barriers.
Many fans then began to run out of the centre of the square, screaming in fear.
Over a thousand Juventus fans watching the Champions League final on a giant screen in Turin were injured after a stampede. pic.twitter.com/oxBoMzErR1
Please confirm the information below before signing in.
{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /socialRegistrationForm *}
Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Sign In
{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /registrationForm *}
Thank you for registering!
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.