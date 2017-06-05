International News 24/7

 

2017-06-05

On the campaign trail with Russian opposition leader Navalny

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, possibly the biggest political thorn in Vladimir Putin's side, has already declared himself a candidate for presidential elections in March next year. His chances of actually winning the top job at the Kremlin are slim, but that hasn't stopped the anti-corruption activist from opening dozens of campaign offices and continuing to stage unsanctioned demonstrations. FRANCE 24's Thomas Lowe and Elena Volochine report from the campaign trail.

A programme prepared by Jessica Sestilli, Patrick Lovett and Perrine Desplats.

By Elena VOLOCHINE , Thomas LOWE

Cécile Vaissié

2017-06-02 Cambodia

Cambodia's local elections: Authoritarian government clamps down on opposition

This week, we head to Cambodia, one of the poorest countries in Southeast Asia where former Khmer rouge fighter Hun Sen has been in power for more than 30 years. On June 4, the...

2017-06-01 Venezuela

Venezuela: A humanitarian crisis especially affecting children

After two years of silence on the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Venezuela, the government published figures revealing the extent of the problem this May. According to the...

2017-05-23 Asia-pacific

A lifeline for women facing domestic violence in Pakistan

In Pakistan, the government of Punjab province has announced it will open 36 centres to protect women who are victims of violence. It's a first in a country considered to be one...

2017-05-30 Asia-pacific

The cruel fate of India's abandoned children

Last month, the story of a feral girl found in India, whose behaviour mimicked that of wild monkeys, went viral on social media. Nicknamed "Mowgli" after the popular Jungle Book...

