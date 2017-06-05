On the campaign trail with Russian opposition leader Navalny

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, possibly the biggest political thorn in Vladimir Putin's side, has already declared himself a candidate for presidential elections in March next year. His chances of actually winning the top job at the Kremlin are slim, but that hasn't stopped the anti-corruption activist from opening dozens of campaign offices and continuing to stage unsanctioned demonstrations. FRANCE 24's Thomas Lowe and Elena Volochine report from the campaign trail.
A programme prepared by Jessica Sestilli, Patrick Lovett and Perrine Desplats.
