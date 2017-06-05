International News 24/7

 

Trump goes it alone, Macron's first steps (part 1)

Corbyn's comeback, The Hunger Bonds, Sgt. Pepper (part 2)

#MakeOurPlanetGreatAgain

Climate change : The importance of the Paris Accord for Africa

Why the legislative elections really matter

The future of packaging

Cambodia's local elections: Authoritarian government clamps down on opposition

Parity, power and politics: Will the French and UK elections result in an increase in women MPs

Exclusive: Beyond the notorious prison cells in Iraq's Abu Ghraib

Europe

Islamic State group claims responsibility for London terror attack

© Daniel Leal-Olivas / AFP | A police officer lays flowers at a police cordon at London Bridge on June 4, 2017, to add to tributes to the victims of the June 3 deadly terror attack.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-06-05

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for Saturday night's attack in London which killed seven people and wounded dozens, the militant group's agency Amaq said on Sunday.

"A detachment of Islamic State fighters executed yesterday's London attack," a statement posted on Amaq's media page, monitored in Cairo, said.

Three attackers rammed a van into pedestrians on London Bridge and stabbed others nearby on Saturday night before police shot them dead.

It was the third militant attack in Britain in less than three months.

The Islamic State group, losing territory in Syria and Iraq to an offensive backed by a U.S.-led coalition, had sent out a call on messaging service Telegram early on Saturday urging its followers to carry out attacks with trucks, knives and guns against "Crusaders" during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Islamist militants, or people claiming allegiance to the group, have carried out scores of deadly attacks in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and the United States over the past two years.

(REUTERS)

 

Date created : 2017-06-05

