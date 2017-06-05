International News 24/7

 

Europe

London feels 'surprisingly normal' in aftermath of terror attack

© France 24 screengrab

Video by Luke SHRAGO

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-06-05

Londoners headed back to work on Monday for the first time since a weekend terror attack left seven people dead. There may be a lingering sense of shock in the capital, but Britons are refusing to give in to fear and despondency.

It’s nearly business as usual in London. Roads and tube stations around London Bridge reopened on Monday morning as commuters made their way back to work after a Saturday night terror attack killed seven and injured at least 48 others, some of them seriously.

“People were a little bit quiet, but it tends to be quiet in the morning anyway," said one commuter. "It was really no different; it was surprisingly normal."

Click on the video player above to view the full FRANCE 24 report.

Date created : 2017-06-05

