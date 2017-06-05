Macron's party ahead in legislative elections among French overseas voters

French President Emmanuel Macron’s party came ahead in 10 out of 11 constituencies among French voters who live abroad, the foreign ministry said Monday, the latest sign that securing a majority in parliament is a real possibility.
The first round of voting for voters who live in France in the 566 other constituencies will take place on June 11. Run-off votes are scheduled for June 18.
Most opinion polls predict Macron’s centrist Republic On the Move (La République en marche or LREM) party will comfortably win a majority.
Having a majority in parliament will be key for Macron to be able to carry out his reform plans, which include overhauling labour laws to favour business, cutting corporate taxes and investing €50 billion over five years in programmes including job training and boosting renewable energy.
