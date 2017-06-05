International News 24/7

 

France

Macron's party ahead in legislative elections among French overseas voters

© AFP archive

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-06-05

French President Emmanuel Macron’s party came ahead in 10 out of 11 constituencies among French voters who live abroad, the foreign ministry said Monday, the latest sign that securing a majority in parliament is a real possibility.

The first round of voting for voters who live in France in the 566 other constituencies will take place on June 11. Run-off votes are scheduled for June 18.

Most opinion polls predict Macron’s centrist Republic On the Move (La République en marche or LREM) party will comfortably win a majority.

Having a majority in parliament will be key for Macron to be able to carry out his reform plans, which include overhauling labour laws to favour business, cutting corporate taxes and investing €50 billion over five years in programmes including job training and boosting renewable energy.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

Date created : 2017-06-05

