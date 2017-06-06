Macron camp crushes competition as overseas French voters cast first legislative votes

Over the weekend, French nationals living abroad cast their ballots in critical legislative elections, going to the polls a week earlier than their compatriots back home.

First-round results from the 11 foreign districts’ races showed landslide support for Emmanuel Macron’s La République en marche (LREM).

With some LREM candidates scoring more than 50 percent of votes cast -- some even upwards of 60 percent -- and well-known incumbents floundering well behind newcomer challengers, the fledgling LREM’s impressive results reaffirm the massive support Macron received among French voters based abroad in France’s presidential elections just weeks ago. Then, Macron scored 40 percent among these same voters in the presidential first round on April 23 and 93 percent in his final run-off duel against Marine Le Pen on May 7.

Nationally, pollsters say Macron is on pace to win an absolute majority in the parliamentary elections this month. Voters on French soil will go to the ballot box for the first round on Sunday.

Low voter turnout over the weekend – only 19.1 percent – means no LREM candidate won a lawmaker’s seat outright in the lower-house National Assembly in the first round of these legislative election. Overseas voters will be called to the polls again on June 18 to decide the 11 contests. The first round vote for French nationals abroad was moved up by a week in order to give the finalists more time to campaign before the June 18 final vote in foreign districts that often span several countries. But Macron’s massive first-round support abroad leaves little suspense as to the ultimate result.

The Macron camp’s show of force is particularly striking in the 3rd foreign district (Northern Europe) where LREM candidate Alexandre Holroyd, a 30-year-old Londoner with a French mother and British father, scored 57.8 percent of the vote in the first round. The district includes the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia and the Baltic states. The political neophyte Holroyd, a consultant by trade, clobbered the Socialist incumbent, the Canadian-born Axelle Lemaire, a 42-year-old Socialist who served as minister of state for digital affairs under former president François Hollande. On Twitter on Monday, Lemaire did not hide her disappointment when she was asked for the results in her district. “It won’t be me who gives them. It is too upsetting,” she tweeted.

It's a similar story for another incumbent in the 6th foreign district (Switzerland and Liechtenstein), where LREM’s Joachim Son-Forget topped the first-round vote with 63.55 percent of votes, while the conservative Claudine Schmid, standing for re-election with Les Républicains, scored only 15.76 percent.

Les Républicains heavyweight Thierry Mariani is also in danger of losing his National Assembly seat in the 11th foreign district, a vast territory that includes 49 countries, from Armenia to Vanuatu, including Australia, China, India, Japan and Russia. The incumbent Mariani scored only 18.78 percent of votes cast this weekend, well behind LREM’s Anne Genetet (54.11 percent). In apparent reaction, Mariani, who once served as transport minister under conservative president Nicolas Sarkozy, wrote a very enigmatic “Soon free” in the geolocation slot on his Twitter account.

Another former Sarkozy cabinet member, Frédéric Lefebvre, the conservative incumbent in the 1st foreign district (North America), is also in deep trouble in that race, after scoring 14.53 percent in the first round, well behind LREM’s Roland Lescure, who is on 57.53 percent. Lefebvre lashed out at what he called a “sabotage of the mail-in vote”, saying thousands were deprived of their right to vote and encouraging voters to mobilise massively for the deciding run-off.

Even where LREM has not officially invested a candidate under its banner, as in the 9th foreign district (North and West Africa), two candidates sympathetic to LREM earned the top scores and finalist spots for a seat contested by 27 candidates. Leïla Aïchi (20.29 percent) had been invested as the district’s LREM candidate before losing the nomination over her stances on Western Sahara, while M’Jid El Guerrab (18.93 percent) received a statement of support in writing last week from Catherine Barbaroux, the interim president of LREM.

Finally, it is perhaps only in the 8th foreign district (Cyprus, Greece, Israel, Italy, Malta, San Marino, The Holy See, Turkey) where a candidate not associated with LREM could win a seat in the run-off two Sundays from now. While the pro-Macron candidate in that race topped the first round with 36.73 percent, the centrist incumbent, Meyer Habib of the Union of Democrats and Independents (UDI), has a hope of salvaging his seat on June 18. Habib, who has won the official support of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, came a close second in the first round, scoring 35.51 percent of votes cast.

This article has been adapted from the original, in French.

Date created : 2017-06-06