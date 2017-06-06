Macron party poised to claim absolute majority in French parliament

President Emmanuel Macron’s political party is on pace to win an absolute majority in France’s parliamentary election this month, with the added advantage of a splintered opposition, according to leading public opinion firms.

Macron’s upstart La République en Marche! (The Republic On the Move!) movement will secure between 350 and 400 seats in France’s 577-seat National Assembly, perhaps giving the young, centrist president the largest parliamentary majority since former president Jacques Chirac in 2002, the directors of polling for the Ifop, Kantar Public and OpinionWay institutes agreed.

“If En Marche! gets around 350 seats, it will be a majority at least as good as the one [former president Nicolas] Sarkozy enjoyed in 2007. But there are projections that go as high as 400 seats, which means an extremely large majority that has rarely been seen since the end of World War II,” Bruno Jeanbart, a director at OpinionWay, told members of the Anglo-American Press Association in Paris.

Leading #France pollsters JÃ©rome Fourquet (L) and Ã‰douard Lecerf tell @AAPA_Paris members Macron's party headed for landslide Parliament win pic.twitter.com/DOOInm3Mk6 — Joseph Bamat (@josephbamat) June 6, 2017

Macron, 39, a former economy minister who had never won an election before last month, shocked France and the world by handily winning the May 7 presidential run-off. His momentum is expected to carry over into France’s two-round legislative elections on June 11 and 18, and wreak further havoc on established political parties.

“En Marche! is a virtual fragmentation bomb, meaning it explodes in one place first – and that was the presidential election – and now it will continue exploding in the legislative elections,” Kantar’s Edouard Lecerf said. “It will continue inflicting damage on political life as we know it, creating shockwaves at the local level. It will reorder the way we see and interpret the political landscape.”

The mainstream conservative Les Républicains party is expected to arrive in second place in the parliamentary vote, with between 110 and 130 seats, the opinion experts believed.

The biggest loss of the election could once again fall on France’s embattled Socialist Party, which finished an embarrassing fifth place in the presidential ballot, with just 6.35 percent support among constituents. The Socialists could win as few as 15 seats in the next assembly, the minimum number needed to create a parliamentary group, calling into question its future existence.

Historic Socialist strongholds across the country – such as in the 3rd district of the Landes department, or the 4th district of Marseille – were susceptible of sliding towards Macron’s centrist party. “The game has changed,” OpinionWay’s Jeanbart said. “That is the reason that we are going to see a huge upheaval. The logic that was based on a left-wing versus right-wing concept no longer applies in this election.”

