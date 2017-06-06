France 'must make progress' on labour reforms, says French PM

French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe on Tuesday said he wanted labour reforms to allow a wider range of working conditions to be set inside companies rather than at sectoral level, anticipating a degree of opposition from unions.

“We won’t agree on everything, but we must make progress,” Philippe said in a statement, confirming that executive decrees would be used to push the reforms through by the end of the summer following negotiations with the unions.

An attempt by the then-Socialist government last year to overhaul the labour code was met with nationwide street protests.

The latest move to ease labour regulations will be a test of newly-elected President Emmanuel Macron’s ability to push through his reformist agenda.

(REUTERS)



