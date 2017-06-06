International News 24/7

 

France

French astronaut Thomas Pesquet: "It's a good feeling coming back to Earth"

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-06-06

The French astronaut Thomas Pesquet held his first press conference Tuesday since returning to Earth after a six-month mission on the International Space Station. Watch it on FRANCE24.

“It’s a good feeling coming back to Earth,” Pesquet told members of the media in Cologne, Germany on June 6, adding that it took him some time to get used to gravity again.

“The first 12 hours, I wasn’t very well balanced. I had trouble turning my head without feeling dizzy,” he said. “But you get used to it pretty quickly. After 12 hours, I was able to work and turn around.”

The Normandy-born Pesquet made the three-hour-and-20-minute return trip on Friday alongside Russian colleague Oleg Novitskiy on the Soyuz MS-03 spacecraft, which delivered the pair onto the steppes of Kazakhstan.

Click on the video player above to watch his press conference from Germany.

Date created : 2017-06-06

