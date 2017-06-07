International News 24/7

 

Middle East

Casualties in attack on Iran parliament and Komeini mausoleum

© Atta Kenare, AFP |This file photo taken on February 05, 2009 shows the shrine of the late Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini at Khomeini's mausoleum in Tehran.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-06-07

Two people were killed in twin attacks on Iran's parliament and the grounds of revolutionary leader Ruhollah Khomeini's mausoleum on Wednesday, state media reported, along with a female suicide bomber.

A security guard was killed when gunmen burst into Tehran's parliament complex, while a gardener was killed when armed assailants entered the grounds of Khomeini's mausoleum in the south of the city, the ISNA news agency reported.

Lawmaker Elias Hazrati told state television three assailants, one with a pistol and two with AK-47 assault rifles, raided parliament.

Another lawmaker said one of the assailants was surrounded by security forces and all the doors to the building had been closed, ISNA news agency reported.

 

“I was inside the parliament when shooting happened. Everyone was shocked and scared. I saw two men shooting randomly,” said one journalist at the scene, who asked not to be named.

Around half an hour later, an armed man opened fire at the Mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini and wounded a number of people, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

State news agency IRNA quoted an official at the mausoleum as saying that the attacker had blown himself up after shooting at people.

The identity and the motivation of the assailant was still unclear, Tasnim said.

Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini launched the Islamic revolution in 1979.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS, AFP)

 

Date created : 2017-06-07

